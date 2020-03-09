GOVT MEASURES TO BOOST MASK SUPPLY News Today 입력 2020.03.09 (15:10) 수정 2020.03.09 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has put forth additional ways to boost mask supply. Unit cost of masks produced on weekends and at nights will be raised and the mask import process will be simplified.



[Pkg]



A long line was formed in front of a pharmacy on Sunday morning. This was the last chance to buy government-supplied masks before the strict two-masks-per-week purchase system is enforced.



[Soundbite] YEOM YEONG-HWA(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I'm standing in line because the two masks per week system kicks in tomorrow."



150 masks were sold out in 40 minutes.



[Soundbite] (CUSTOMER WHO WAITED IN LINE(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The masks sold out just before me again today. It's frustrating."



The spread of COVID-19 caused the demand for masks to skyrocket and overwhelm the supply capacity. Restricting mask sales according to people's year of birth didn't make the situation better, so the government has come up with a plan to boost production. The unit cost for the masks produced in excess of the previous week's daily average and the weekends' entire output will be increased by 50 won.



[Soundbite] KIM YONG-BEOM(1ST VICE MINISTER OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE) : "Weekend production falls behind that of weekdays. But an increase in unit cost is expected to result in about 12 million more masks per week."



The approval process for mask filters will be loosened by exempting some performance tests and filter shipment adjustment orders will be issued to stabilize filter supply. These measures allow filter manufacturers to supply filters directly to mask companies running short on inventories. Also, mask import requirements will be simplified to make it easier to import masks to supplement the local mask shortage. Masks imported for donations or by corporations for in-house use will no longer need import licenses and customs clearance will be simplified for overseas direct purchases of masks between individuals.

