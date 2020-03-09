POURING SUPPORT FOR COVID-19 MEDICAL STAFF News Today 입력 2020.03.09 (15:27) 수정 2020.03.09 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Medical professionals are working on the front line to battle the coronavirus outbreak. They are doing their utmost to treat COVID-19 patients at isolated wards or selective medical facilities. Despite the heavy workload assigned to them, the medical staff are regaining strength from heartfelt messages of gratitude sent by people.



[Pkg]



A ward fully isolated from the outside world. Medical professionals are treating COVI-19 patients. Their work entered the third week since Busan's first infection was confirm on February 21. Dressed in full-body protective suits, the staff are under heavy pressure everyday. They're soaked in sweat in no time.



[Soundbite] HWANG YOUNG-HEE(BUSAN MEDICAL CENTER) : "When I take off the protective suit, I usually feel exhausted. I am soaked in sweat and my face is all red."



They are able to muster strength and hang on thanks to encouragement and support from the people. Food, hand-written letters and various items have been delivered to the medical professionals. The little gestures bring smiles to their faces and help them carry on the tough battle against the virus.



[Soundbite] HWANG YOUNG-HEE(BUSAN MEDICAL CENTER) : "I draw strength and inspiration from the messages and hand-written letters sent by children. I extend my gratitude to those who are supporting us."



In a selective medical center packed with suspected COVID-19 patients, many people are volunteering to lend a helping hand to the medical experts. This doctor volunteered without hesitation to help other medical professionals fighting against the outbreak.



[Soundbite] DR. LEE JI-SUN(PHYSICIAN) : "We don't have to worry about being unable to do our job by getting infected, when we are properly equipped with protective suits and masks. Medical professionals at selective medical centers are so exhausted."



Some people delivered hand-made masks to public officials plagued by heavy workload amid the epidemic. Through such donations and small acts of encouragement, Korean citizens are doing their part to help overcome the COVID-19 outbreak.

