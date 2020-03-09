기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

POURING SUPPORT FOR COVID-19 MEDICAL STAFF
입력 2020.03.09 (15:27) 수정 2020.03.09 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
POURING SUPPORT FOR COVID-19 MEDICAL STAFF
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Medical professionals are working on the front line to battle the coronavirus outbreak. They are doing their utmost to treat COVID-19 patients at isolated wards or selective medical facilities. Despite the heavy workload assigned to them, the medical staff are regaining strength from heartfelt messages of gratitude sent by people.

[Pkg]

A ward fully isolated from the outside world. Medical professionals are treating COVI-19 patients. Their work entered the third week since Busan's first infection was confirm on February 21. Dressed in full-body protective suits, the staff are under heavy pressure everyday. They're soaked in sweat in no time.

[Soundbite] HWANG YOUNG-HEE(BUSAN MEDICAL CENTER) : "When I take off the protective suit, I usually feel exhausted. I am soaked in sweat and my face is all red."

They are able to muster strength and hang on thanks to encouragement and support from the people. Food, hand-written letters and various items have been delivered to the medical professionals. The little gestures bring smiles to their faces and help them carry on the tough battle against the virus.

[Soundbite] HWANG YOUNG-HEE(BUSAN MEDICAL CENTER) : "I draw strength and inspiration from the messages and hand-written letters sent by children. I extend my gratitude to those who are supporting us."

In a selective medical center packed with suspected COVID-19 patients, many people are volunteering to lend a helping hand to the medical experts. This doctor volunteered without hesitation to help other medical professionals fighting against the outbreak.

[Soundbite] DR. LEE JI-SUN(PHYSICIAN) : "We don't have to worry about being unable to do our job by getting infected, when we are properly equipped with protective suits and masks. Medical professionals at selective medical centers are so exhausted."

Some people delivered hand-made masks to public officials plagued by heavy workload amid the epidemic. Through such donations and small acts of encouragement, Korean citizens are doing their part to help overcome the COVID-19 outbreak.
  • POURING SUPPORT FOR COVID-19 MEDICAL STAFF
    • 입력 2020.03.09 (15:27)
    • 수정 2020.03.09 (16:47)
    News Today
POURING SUPPORT FOR COVID-19 MEDICAL STAFF
[Anchor Lead]

Medical professionals are working on the front line to battle the coronavirus outbreak. They are doing their utmost to treat COVID-19 patients at isolated wards or selective medical facilities. Despite the heavy workload assigned to them, the medical staff are regaining strength from heartfelt messages of gratitude sent by people.

[Pkg]

A ward fully isolated from the outside world. Medical professionals are treating COVI-19 patients. Their work entered the third week since Busan's first infection was confirm on February 21. Dressed in full-body protective suits, the staff are under heavy pressure everyday. They're soaked in sweat in no time.

[Soundbite] HWANG YOUNG-HEE(BUSAN MEDICAL CENTER) : "When I take off the protective suit, I usually feel exhausted. I am soaked in sweat and my face is all red."

They are able to muster strength and hang on thanks to encouragement and support from the people. Food, hand-written letters and various items have been delivered to the medical professionals. The little gestures bring smiles to their faces and help them carry on the tough battle against the virus.

[Soundbite] HWANG YOUNG-HEE(BUSAN MEDICAL CENTER) : "I draw strength and inspiration from the messages and hand-written letters sent by children. I extend my gratitude to those who are supporting us."

In a selective medical center packed with suspected COVID-19 patients, many people are volunteering to lend a helping hand to the medical experts. This doctor volunteered without hesitation to help other medical professionals fighting against the outbreak.

[Soundbite] DR. LEE JI-SUN(PHYSICIAN) : "We don't have to worry about being unable to do our job by getting infected, when we are properly equipped with protective suits and masks. Medical professionals at selective medical centers are so exhausted."

Some people delivered hand-made masks to public officials plagued by heavy workload amid the epidemic. Through such donations and small acts of encouragement, Korean citizens are doing their part to help overcome the COVID-19 outbreak.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.