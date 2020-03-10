기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS KIT
입력 2020.03.10 (15:11) 수정 2020.03.10 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS KIT
동영상영역 끝
DILEMMAS EXPERIENCED BY UNIVERSITIES 다음기사 DILEMMAS EXPERIENCED BY UNIVERSITIES
[Anchor Lead]

As the coronavirus spreads worldwide, South Korean venture companies are boosting efforts to develop diagnosis kits for the infectious disease. One company has developed a kit that delivers swift and accurate test results that is being exported.

[Pkg]

This is a coronavirus detection kit developed by a venture firm based in Daejeon using only local materials. The whole process of sample extraction, analysis and diagnosis only takes two hours, compared to the current six. A small amount of one's secretion such as from snot or sputum is taken using cotton swabs to diagnose the RNA virus. This Polymerase Chain Reaction or PCR molecular test boasts an accuracy of 99%.

[Soundbite] YOO JAE-HYEONG(PRESIDENT, KIT DEVELOPER) : "We take pride in the accuracy rate that owes to the sensitivity and special traits of our detection kit compared to other products."

It's expected to assist in the swift confirmation of COVID-19 cases as well as the early discovery of people who came in contact with infected patients. On February 27th, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety issued an emergency approval so this newly-developed kit can be used at some 50 private medical institutions in the country. The kit has also been approved in Europe, paving the way for it to be exported. So far, units to test roughly 40-thousand people have been shipped to mainly China and Vietnam while shipment deals have been signed with 20 more countries, including Japan, as well as European and Middle Eastern nations.

[Soundbite] PARK YOUNG-SUN(MINISTER OF SMEs & STARTUPs) : "It's a great opportunity to prove that Korean technology is the world best in diagnosis amid the COVID-19 situation."

COVID-19 is highly contagious and its spread is rapid. Development of homegrown technology to prevent the spread of disastrous contagious diseases is gathering pace in Korea.
  • DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS KIT
    • 입력 2020.03.10 (15:11)
    • 수정 2020.03.10 (16:47)
    News Today
DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS KIT
[Anchor Lead]

As the coronavirus spreads worldwide, South Korean venture companies are boosting efforts to develop diagnosis kits for the infectious disease. One company has developed a kit that delivers swift and accurate test results that is being exported.

[Pkg]

This is a coronavirus detection kit developed by a venture firm based in Daejeon using only local materials. The whole process of sample extraction, analysis and diagnosis only takes two hours, compared to the current six. A small amount of one's secretion such as from snot or sputum is taken using cotton swabs to diagnose the RNA virus. This Polymerase Chain Reaction or PCR molecular test boasts an accuracy of 99%.

[Soundbite] YOO JAE-HYEONG(PRESIDENT, KIT DEVELOPER) : "We take pride in the accuracy rate that owes to the sensitivity and special traits of our detection kit compared to other products."

It's expected to assist in the swift confirmation of COVID-19 cases as well as the early discovery of people who came in contact with infected patients. On February 27th, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety issued an emergency approval so this newly-developed kit can be used at some 50 private medical institutions in the country. The kit has also been approved in Europe, paving the way for it to be exported. So far, units to test roughly 40-thousand people have been shipped to mainly China and Vietnam while shipment deals have been signed with 20 more countries, including Japan, as well as European and Middle Eastern nations.

[Soundbite] PARK YOUNG-SUN(MINISTER OF SMEs & STARTUPs) : "It's a great opportunity to prove that Korean technology is the world best in diagnosis amid the COVID-19 situation."

COVID-19 is highly contagious and its spread is rapid. Development of homegrown technology to prevent the spread of disastrous contagious diseases is gathering pace in Korea.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.