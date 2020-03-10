DILEMMAS EXPERIENCED BY UNIVERSITIES News Today 입력 2020.03.10 (15:13) 수정 2020.03.10 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Most universities in Korea have pushed back the start of the semester amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Education Ministry has also recommended schools carry out online classes for the time being even after the semester begins, which is expected to significantly change the way how class lessons are conducted. Some students say that if online courses account for a larger percent, at least a portion of their expensive tuition should be refunded.



[Pkg]



Attending in-class lecture with a professor at a studio is essential for art majors. Students need feedback from their mentor to make revisions on the artwork then and there. Students are deeply concerned as classes will be held online for the time being due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



[Soundbite] LEE HO-JEONG(SEOUL NAT'L UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF FINE ARTS) : "Students share the feedback they receive with one another. This is no longer possible."



[Soundbite] HA GYU-WON(SEOUL NAT'L UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF FINE ARTS) : "How is online class different from learning through YouTube clips?"



The Education Ministry urged universities to refrain from offline, face to face classes for a while. Professors are taken aback as they need to quickly create online teaching materials with the new semester right around the corner.



[Soundbite] PROF. CHOI TAE-HO(JOONGBU UNIVERSITY) : "Less than 1% of Korean universities are prepared to conduct online classes. Schools are leaving it up to the professors."



Taping such videos is a challenge. Some criticize the uniform guideline on online classes that disregards the special nature of certain disciplines. Students who already paid hefty tuition want a partial refund as the quality of classes will inevitably be affected.



[Soundbite] JEON DA-HYEON(NATIONAL STUDENT COUNCIL NETWORK) : "The content and quality of classes won't be the same. It's questionable how online classes can be a realistic alternative."



However most colleges haven't held any discussions on the tuition issue while the education ministry is leaving the decision up to individual schools.

