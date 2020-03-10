기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.03.10 (15:18) 수정 2020.03.10 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
CHARITY AUCTION TO HELP LOCAL COMMUNITIES 다음기사 CHARITY AUCTION TO HELP LOCAL COMMUNITIES
[Anchor Lead]

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol says the bank is closely monitoring foreign currency exchange rates and cash flow and will take market stabilization measures if necessary. The BOK chief added that Korea's financial and foreign currency markets have become more volatile because of the coronavirus outbreak, which is posing higher risk to the nation's financial stability.
To stabilize the financial market, the government will impose higher limits on short stock selling for three months. The measure will apply to items that are designated as overheated due to excessive short selling.
North Korea's Central Television reported today that yesterday's launch of short-range projectiles was part of a fire drill of the North's Artillery Unit and that Kim Jong-un personally gave instructions and oversaw the exercise.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2020.03.10 (15:18)
    • 수정 2020.03.10 (16:46)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol says the bank is closely monitoring foreign currency exchange rates and cash flow and will take market stabilization measures if necessary. The BOK chief added that Korea's financial and foreign currency markets have become more volatile because of the coronavirus outbreak, which is posing higher risk to the nation's financial stability.
To stabilize the financial market, the government will impose higher limits on short stock selling for three months. The measure will apply to items that are designated as overheated due to excessive short selling.
North Korea's Central Television reported today that yesterday's launch of short-range projectiles was part of a fire drill of the North's Artillery Unit and that Kim Jong-un personally gave instructions and oversaw the exercise.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.