[Anchor Lead]



Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol says the bank is closely monitoring foreign currency exchange rates and cash flow and will take market stabilization measures if necessary. The BOK chief added that Korea's financial and foreign currency markets have become more volatile because of the coronavirus outbreak, which is posing higher risk to the nation's financial stability.

To stabilize the financial market, the government will impose higher limits on short stock selling for three months. The measure will apply to items that are designated as overheated due to excessive short selling.

North Korea's Central Television reported today that yesterday's launch of short-range projectiles was part of a fire drill of the North's Artillery Unit and that Kim Jong-un personally gave instructions and oversaw the exercise.



