CHARITY AUCTION TO HELP LOCAL COMMUNITIES News Today 입력 2020.03.10 (15:19) 수정 2020.03.10 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



It's a challenging time for the entire nation. To help Daegu residents cope with the coronavirus outbreak, the art sector has launched a charity auction in which everyone is invited to participate.



[Pkg]



Lucid waterdrops against Chinese characters... This artwork was created by Kim Tschang-yeul, known for his unique depiction of waterdrops. The piece is estimated to cost between 45 and 55 million won. But the artist donated it to a charity auction free of charge to help Daegu residents. The event was launched by the art sector to help the city cope with the COVID-19 outbreak. 73 pieces by artists and art collectors from Daegu and other regions have been put up for auction.



[Soundbite] LEE WON-HEE(ARTIST FROM DAEGU) : "I went to school in Daegu and had been teaching there until recently. On behalf of Daegu residents, I want to thank everyone for participating in the auction."



The starting price of each art piece is zero won. Unlike conventional art auctions, this one does not charge any commission fees. The bar has been lowered so that more people could take part in the good cause.



[Soundbite] SA SEOK-WON(PARTICIPATING ARTIST) : "I think it's not just about helping Daegu but also about helping yourself. I hope many people will visit the exhibition and participate in the auction."



The presented art pieces have been put on display at an exhibition hall, but the auction is being held online to prevent the spread of the virus. All proceeds will be donated to Daegu residents through the Daegu Red Cross.

