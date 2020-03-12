UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTION AMID VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.03.12 (15:10) 수정 2020.03.12 (17:22)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The political circles are mulling ways to hold the upcoming general elections as scheduled. Some are calling for drive-through voting, but the National Election Commission says that would be unfeasible.



[Pkg]



The political parties are worried that the already low voter turnout may plummet even further because of the coronavirus epidemic. Some are calling for the so-called "drive-through voting," so that the public can cast their votes without getting out of their cars.



[Soundbite] KIM HAN-JUNG(DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "Polling stations can be set up at public agencies or stadiums. We can find them for sure."



However, the National Election Commission says that would be difficult. The commission says checking voters' IDs and having them cast their ballots from their cars is unrealistic. Plus, finding new polling sites at this point wouldn't be easy, either.



[Soundbite] PARK YOUNG-SOO(NATIONAL ELECTION COMMISSION) : "Although voters can drive to the polling stations, it would be difficult to check their IDs and have them sign, receive ballots and cast them from their cars."



Members of the National Assembly Public Administration and Security Committee are demanding that those infected with the novel coronavirus as well as quarantined people be allowed to cast their votes by mail.



[Soundbite] LEE CHAE-IK(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "The number of self-quarantined people was estimated at 32,000 as of March 6. But no measures have been devised to let them exercise their voting rights."



The National Election Commission says the current law does not allow self-quarantined people to vote from home and having them visit polling stations would be in violation of the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act. The commission added that providing protective facemasks to voters at polling stations could be possible if there are funds for purchasing them and if there are enough government-supplied masks in stock.

UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTION AMID VIRUS

입력 2020.03.12 (15:10) 수정 2020.03.12 (17:22) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The political circles are mulling ways to hold the upcoming general elections as scheduled. Some are calling for drive-through voting, but the National Election Commission says that would be unfeasible.



[Pkg]



The political parties are worried that the already low voter turnout may plummet even further because of the coronavirus epidemic. Some are calling for the so-called "drive-through voting," so that the public can cast their votes without getting out of their cars.



[Soundbite] KIM HAN-JUNG(DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "Polling stations can be set up at public agencies or stadiums. We can find them for sure."



However, the National Election Commission says that would be difficult. The commission says checking voters' IDs and having them cast their ballots from their cars is unrealistic. Plus, finding new polling sites at this point wouldn't be easy, either.



[Soundbite] PARK YOUNG-SOO(NATIONAL ELECTION COMMISSION) : "Although voters can drive to the polling stations, it would be difficult to check their IDs and have them sign, receive ballots and cast them from their cars."



Members of the National Assembly Public Administration and Security Committee are demanding that those infected with the novel coronavirus as well as quarantined people be allowed to cast their votes by mail.



[Soundbite] LEE CHAE-IK(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "The number of self-quarantined people was estimated at 32,000 as of March 6. But no measures have been devised to let them exercise their voting rights."



The National Election Commission says the current law does not allow self-quarantined people to vote from home and having them visit polling stations would be in violation of the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act. The commission added that providing protective facemasks to voters at polling stations could be possible if there are funds for purchasing them and if there are enough government-supplied masks in stock.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보