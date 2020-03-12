S. KOREA-JAPAN RELATIONS AFFECT FARMERS News Today 입력 2020.03.12 (15:14) 수정 2020.03.12 (17:22)

[Anchor Lead]



The diplomatic standoff between South Korea and Japan is escalating over entry bans for each other's citizens because of the coronavirus epidemic. Farmers are worried that the conflict may affect the exports of agricultural products.



[Pkg]



Prices of flowers have plunged 20 percent in Korea as demand nosedived due to the cancellation of various events in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. Exports of flowers could also hit a snag because South Korea and Japan have issued entry bans for each other's citizens to prevent the spread of the virus. Demand for flowers is usually high in Japan in March, because that's when school commencement ceremonies are held. But if exports of flowers are blocked, floricultural farms will inevitably suffer a severe blow.



[Soundbite] LEE KWANG-JIN(FARMER) : "I usually export more than 300,000 flowers in March. If exports are blocked, I'll have no other choice but to sell my flowers in the domestic market by lowering prices even more."



Bell pepper farms, which export half of their produce to Japan, are also worried. Prices of bell peppers fell by 50 percent last year on low consumption. If exports decline as well, farmers will not only have to give up their profits but will be unable to even cover their production costs.



[Soundbite] LEE SOO-MIN(FARMER) : "I'll have to sell all this to domestic consumers, which means I'll have to give up profits. Even if domestic consumers eat a lot of bell peppers, it's impossible to sell them all."



Korean farmers exporting their produce to Japan are struggling to stay afloat amid the ongoing diplomatic conflict between Korea and Japan stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

