RECOVERED FAMILY MEMBERS EXPRESS GRATITUDE News Today 입력 2020.03.12 (15:17) 수정 2020.03.12 (17:22)

[Anchor Lead]



Some of COVID-19 patients reported in Daegu are receiving medical treatment in Gwangju due to a shortage in sickbeds in their hometown. Among them, four patients who are from the same family returned home Wednesday after being declared fully recovered from the disease. They extended their sincere gratitude to Gwangju citizens for looking after them.



[Pkg]



March 4th, a couple in their 40s and their two children were admitted to Chonnam National University Bitgoeul Hospital in Gwangju. They were among the confirmed COVID-19 patients in Daegu who were transferred to Gwangju due to a shortage of sickbeds in their hometown. They tested negative in two tests conducted at 24-hour intervals. They were declared fully recovered from the disease after a week-long stay at the hospital. Upon returning home, the family expressed deep appreciation to Gwangju citizens for accepting and supporting them.



[Soundbite] (COVID-19 PATIENT TRANSFERRED FROM DAEGU) : "We could recover quickly thanks to Gwangju citizen's warm welcome and care. We thank you and we will pray for Gwangju."



Paramedics of the city made sure to help the family travel back to Daegu safely.



[Soundbite] IM GEUN-JIK(GWANGJU SOUTHERN DISTRICT FIRE STATION) : "I will help them get back home safely."



19 Daegu COVID-19 patients were transferred to Gwangju through a sickbed sharing program. Though there's been a slight decline in infections in Daegu, some 370 patients there still need to be hospitalized for medical treatment. Gwangju will continue to accept COVID-19 patients from Daegu, where there's not enough sickbeds.



[Soundbite] LEE YONG-SUP(GWANGJU MAYOR) : "It shows Gwangju's devotion to extending a helping hand to those in need and living up to the spirit of sharing and solidarity."



Upon returning home,the family sent a long text message to thank the medical staff and the citizens in Gwangju for their care and understanding throughout the tough battle against the disease.

