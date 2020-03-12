FACE MASK DONATIONS FOR THE NEEDY News Today 입력 2020.03.12 (15:19) 수정 2020.03.12 (17:22)

[Anchor Lead]



Protective facemasks are in short supply in Korea because of the soaring number of infections. Some people are donating their skills to make facemasks and supply them to elderly people in rural areas and socially marginalized groups.



[Pkg]



This classroom where classes on culture are usually held has been transformed into a venue of making protective facemasks. Instructors and students are busy sewing masks and attaching filters. They decided to donate their skills to make facemasks for elderly people living on islands, where masks are in short supply.



[Soundbite] PARK MYUNG-JA(STUDENT) : "The masks we make are distributed in island areas. It's a difficult time for everyone, but seeing that is motivating."



This environmental group specializing in the upcycling of discarded clothing is also using its expertise to make facemasks. Members of the group as well as ordinary homemakers and even entrepreneurs who are struggling to survive in this difficult time have joined the good cause.



[Soundbite] KIM KWI-SHIK(VOLUNTEER) : "Just being part of this is extremely rewarding, even if it's not of big help."



Since videos on how to make handmade facemasks were posted on social media, a growing number of people have been making protective facemasks at home and donating them.



[Soundbite] PARK BYUNG-KWAN(GWANGYANG CLIMATE & ENVIRONMENT NETWORK) : "People in rural areas must travel long distances to drugstores. We want to help them have easier access to facemasks."



The facemask donation movement is spreading nationwide as the public pulls together to overcome the virus epidemic.

