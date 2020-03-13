MASS CONFIRMED CASES IN CALL CENTER

http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]More and more employees at call centers in Seoul are contracting the virus en masse. But experts say it's not surprising and warns that improving working conditions is essential to prevent similar outbreaks in the future.[Pkg]​Staff members sitting side by side less than a meter apart... There are no partitions to separate the workers. When one of them gets the flu, everyone else in this crammed office becomes infected. However, there are no guidelines on preventing mass infections or protocol on how to conduct disinfection.[Soundbite] (CALL CENTER STAFF(VOICE ALTERED)) : "When someone has a cold, they pass it on to everyone else. We call our office a "hencoop." We're like hens eating and laying eggs in a hencoop all day.'The combined number of call center employees in the nation is estimated at more than 400,000. Six out of ten call centers are subcontractors. They have to minimize labor costs and office space for their employees to meet the demands of their main contractor in terms of cost.[Soundbite] (CALL CENTER STAFF(VOICE ALTERED)) : "We share desks between day and night shifts."Call center employees cannot even afford to go to the restroom, because they must meet their daily work quotas. Ventilating the office and washing hands frequently is virtually impossible.[Soundbite] (CALL CENTER STAFF(VOICE ALTERED)) : "We can't drink even one glass of water a day. We can't use the restroom, either, which makes us vulnerable to cystitis. We are pressured to produce results on a daily basis."The Seoul City government has warned it may close down call centers that refuse to let their staff work from home. However, even the government-run public health call center needs at least two weeks to prepare for telecommuting.[Soundbite] JUNG EUN-KYEONG(DIRECTOR, KOREA CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION(MAR. 11)) : "We are discussing the details now. It will likely take 2-3 weeks to prepare equipment for telecommuting."Critics say the outbreak of infections at call centers serves as a warning that the harsh working conditions must be improved.[Soundbite] LEE YUN-SEON(KOREAN FEDERATION OF TRADE UNIONS) : "We raised a red flag about the harsh working environment at call centers a long time ago. We believe such disasters can be avoided naturally by improving working conditions."Call centers' labor unions are also demanding that the main contractors provide paid leaves to self-quarantined workers who are suspected of having the novel coronavirus.