[Anchor Lead]Trading on South Korea's main and secondary markets was halted Friday morning as stock prices plunged just after opening. A circuit breaker was set off on the benchmark KOSPI market at 10:43 a.m., halting trading for 20 minutes. Similar action was also prompted with the tech-heavy KOSDAQ right after the opening bell at 9 a.m. ​Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom has said that if global financial markets continue to sustain shocks, this can place considerable burden on Korea's finance system. He stressed the government views the current situation seriously and is conducting thorough checks on each area of the financial system and vowed to take swift and stern market stabilization measures if necessary. The Bank of Korea also on Friday hinted at convening a special meeting for a possible rate cut.South Korea's automobile production, export and domestic demand are found to have all decreased last month due to shortage of Chinese auto parts amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, just over 189-thousand-200 vehicles were produced in February, down more than 26% year-on-year while exports dropped 25% and domestic consumption by nearly 19%, based on a tentative tally.