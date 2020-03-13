LIVE STREAMING PERFORMANCE AMID COVID-19

http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]Theater shows and concerts are being canceled in droves due to coronavirus fears. Today we introduce one spectator-less performance that takes part in the social distancing campaign against the outbreak, but at the same time also does not fail to convey the vivid atmosphere of a live show. Take a look.[Pkg]​[Soundbite] "Only flowers can take the place of another flower."Mr. Eom meets with author Oh Mi-ran ahead of his election bid. He wants to hire her to ghostwrite his autobiography. But, something he had not foreseen love at first sight strikes him hard. This is a black comedy play titled "Bravo Mr. Eom," a satire on Korean society's patriarchal customs and prejudice. However as you can see, there is no audience to be seen, one of the three key elements that constitute theater. It's the first attempt of a zero spectator show in the theater circle in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Organizers also thought of delaying or calling off the performance but it was important to keep their promise with the audience. Instead of cancelling or delaying the show, the troupe installed six studio cameras and the full-on Jimmy jib system to vividly convey the onsite atmosphere for viewers at home. The performance was streamed live on YouTube.[Soundbite] GWON YEONG-HUN(GYEONGGI ARTS CENTER) : We launched a "social distancing•approaching through art" campaign to encourage audiences who can't come out to performance halls amid the coronavirus outbreak.The experience was new for everyone including the actors who are accustomed to interacting with audience members right on stage.[Soundbite] KIM GIL-CHAN(ACTOR) : "I consider the cameras as the audience. This way, the cameras can capture our facial expressions and gazes more closely."Starting with this black comedy play, the Gyeonggi Arts Center will showcase a total of five different concerts and shows without spectators.