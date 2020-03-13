기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

LIVE STREAMING PERFORMANCE AMID COVID-19
입력 2020.03.13 (15:11) 수정 2020.03.13 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
LIVE STREAMING PERFORMANCE AMID COVID-19
동영상영역 끝
LIQUOR COMPANIES DONATE POTABLE ALCOHOL 다음기사 LIQUOR COMPANIES DONATE POTABLE ALCOHOL
[Anchor Lead]

Theater shows and concerts are being canceled in droves due to coronavirus fears. Today we introduce one spectator-less performance that takes part in the social distancing campaign against the outbreak, but at the same time also does not fail to convey the vivid atmosphere of a live show. Take a look.

[Pkg]

​[Soundbite] "Only flowers can take the place of another flower."

Mr. Eom meets with author Oh Mi-ran ahead of his election bid. He wants to hire her to ghostwrite his autobiography. But, something he had not foreseen love at first sight strikes him hard. This is a black comedy play titled "Bravo Mr. Eom," a satire on Korean society's patriarchal customs and prejudice. However as you can see, there is no audience to be seen, one of the three key elements that constitute theater. It's the first attempt of a zero spectator show in the theater circle in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Organizers also thought of delaying or calling off the performance but it was important to keep their promise with the audience. Instead of cancelling or delaying the show, the troupe installed six studio cameras and the full-on Jimmy jib system to vividly convey the onsite atmosphere for viewers at home. The performance was streamed live on YouTube.

[Soundbite] GWON YEONG-HUN(GYEONGGI ARTS CENTER) : We launched a "social distancing•approaching through art" campaign to encourage audiences who can't come out to performance halls amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The experience was new for everyone including the actors who are accustomed to interacting with audience members right on stage.

[Soundbite] KIM GIL-CHAN(ACTOR) : "I consider the cameras as the audience. This way, the cameras can capture our facial expressions and gazes more closely."

Starting with this black comedy play, the Gyeonggi Arts Center will showcase a total of five different concerts and shows without spectators.
▶ 우리동네에서 무슨일이? KBS지역뉴스 바로가기
http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do
  • LIVE STREAMING PERFORMANCE AMID COVID-19
    • 입력 2020.03.13 (15:11)
    • 수정 2020.03.13 (16:46)
    News Today
LIVE STREAMING PERFORMANCE AMID COVID-19
[Anchor Lead]

Theater shows and concerts are being canceled in droves due to coronavirus fears. Today we introduce one spectator-less performance that takes part in the social distancing campaign against the outbreak, but at the same time also does not fail to convey the vivid atmosphere of a live show. Take a look.

[Pkg]

​[Soundbite] "Only flowers can take the place of another flower."

Mr. Eom meets with author Oh Mi-ran ahead of his election bid. He wants to hire her to ghostwrite his autobiography. But, something he had not foreseen love at first sight strikes him hard. This is a black comedy play titled "Bravo Mr. Eom," a satire on Korean society's patriarchal customs and prejudice. However as you can see, there is no audience to be seen, one of the three key elements that constitute theater. It's the first attempt of a zero spectator show in the theater circle in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Organizers also thought of delaying or calling off the performance but it was important to keep their promise with the audience. Instead of cancelling or delaying the show, the troupe installed six studio cameras and the full-on Jimmy jib system to vividly convey the onsite atmosphere for viewers at home. The performance was streamed live on YouTube.

[Soundbite] GWON YEONG-HUN(GYEONGGI ARTS CENTER) : We launched a "social distancing•approaching through art" campaign to encourage audiences who can't come out to performance halls amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The experience was new for everyone including the actors who are accustomed to interacting with audience members right on stage.

[Soundbite] KIM GIL-CHAN(ACTOR) : "I consider the cameras as the audience. This way, the cameras can capture our facial expressions and gazes more closely."

Starting with this black comedy play, the Gyeonggi Arts Center will showcase a total of five different concerts and shows without spectators.
▶ 우리동네에서 무슨일이? KBS지역뉴스 바로가기
http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.