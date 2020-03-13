DONATING FACE MASKS TO THE NEEDY

http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]Face masks are a must for medical professionals fighting COVID-19. There are also those who cannot afford to buy expensive masks. So some people are donating what few masks they have so that the precious masks can go to where they are needed the most.[Pkg]​A man carrying a paper bag enters a community center. He looks around awkwardly and then hands over the bag to an employee before walking out the door. Inside the paper bag was 13 face masks and 500,000 won in cash.[Soundbite] KOH DO-HYEONG(COMMUNITY CENTER EMPLOYEE) : "He said he was going to donate the bag. I called out to him, but he just said, 'It's alright,' before walking away quickly."Packages are delivered every day to Daegu City Hall from all over the country these days. Some masks were from an elementary school student who saved up her allowance to buy masks. Some were from a low-income welfare recipient who said he had nothing to donate but a few government-supplied masks. These masks may be few in number, but they're more uplifting and heartwarming than any other donation.[Soundbite] KOH HO-SEOK(DAEGU CITY HALL EMPLOYEE) : "I teared up when I read a letter that said, 'I couldn't help much but just these five masks. Hang in there, Daegu citizens.'"When they can't buy masks, they donate home-made masks.[Soundbite] "Be sure to wear them because it's good for your health."These elderly citizens are relieved since they can't venture outside of homes easily.[Soundbite] SONG MUN-JA(GWANGJU RESIDENT) : "Elderly ladies are having a hard time, but there's nothing we can do. I wish the virus would go away soon."Small acts of kindness for those who are in need are making a big difference in their lives.