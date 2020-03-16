ENTRY RESTRICTIONS ON ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]Several Koreans returning from Europe have tested positive for coronavirus, proof that the disease has spread to all corners of the world. The government has therefore decided to apply the special entry procedure to all those entering the country from European countries.[Pkg]Gwangju. A 44-year-old woman who returned from a 10-day trip to Europe was diagnosed with COVID-19. She left Korea with her husband on March 2nd and visited Italy, the UK and France. She began experiencing symptoms one day before returning home. But she didn't undergo any additional tests since she didn't have any fever upon landing in Korea on the 12th. However, the lady was tested again when her symptoms persisted and the results came back positive.[Soundbite] LEE PYEONG-HYEONG(GWANGJU GOV'T EMPLOYEE) : "When she was at the airport checkpoint, her temperature was 36.5℃, which was why she was allowed to pass. Her husband tested negative."A man in his 20s who returned from his studies in Milan on March 13th was also diagnosed with COVID-19. He didn't show any symptoms at the time of entry, but experienced chills afterwards and stayed home. Pyeongtaek. A woman in her 30s who travelled to Europe tested positive. Mapo, Seoul a French woman in her 20s, who met her infected father in France, also tested positive for the virus along with her friend. As Europe emerged as a new contagion hot spot, the South Korean government decided to expand the special entry procedure. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting, the spread of COVID-19 in Europe appears quite serious. He announced the special entry procedure will be expanded to all areas of Europe starting Monday. The PM also asked government bodies, such as the Ministries of Health as well as Foreign Affairs, to look into what additional measures are needed to stop the virus from entering Korea from abroad. The procedure applies to all entries regardless of nationalities or departure points.