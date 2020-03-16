CONCERNS OVER EMPLOYMENT SITUATIONS

http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]COVID-19 brought about drastic changes to office workers. Working from home has become the norm, and as for those who do punch in for work, they practice social distancing to help prevent infections. Some are voicing concerns that if the outbreak continues, these changing work patterns could impact employment situations.[Pkg]Wage negotiations of a large corporation. Video conferencing was used this year, For officials from management in Seoul and labor representatives in Ulsan. Amid the epidemic, the two sides held a signing ceremony in this fashion for the first time in 58 years.[Soundbite] "Smile despite the masks. Let's have a round of applause."A company cafeteria... Screens are installed on each table in order to prevent infections among employees.[Soundbite] LEE KWAN-YONG(LG CHEM) : "Saliva can spatter to the people in front. It's good that the screens can block it."These measures were introduced after corporate buildings and factories were temporarily closed in the wake of COVID-19 infections. More and more employees work from home these days.[Soundbite] "I installed a printer that I've stopped using before."Some end up juggling childcare and work. But most had little difficulties with the arrangement. However, there are concerns, if the situation persists, these changes could affect employment status.[Soundbite] (IT COMPANY EMPLOYEE(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "There might be employees deemed unnecessary. Assisting positions could be laid off."Asiana Airline's request for employees to take unpaid leave is seen by some as a preparatory step for corporate restructuring.[Soundbite] SHIM KYU-DEOK(ASIANA AIRLINES LABOR UNION) : "Flights have been reduced amid the COVID-19 epidemic. The company can regard those on leave as unnecessary, excess workers. We suspect the unpaid leaves have been promoted with some hidden intention."As more firms slip into financial difficulties, it is necessary to devise measures to prevent conflicts between labor and management.