NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.03.16 (15:15) 수정 2020.03.16 (16:54) News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The government says it's ready to take additional measures if needed to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy. Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Kim Yong-beom said today that the so-called V-shaped economic recovery is unlikely to happen and that even a U-shaped or L-shaped rebound would be difficult.
Semiconductor exports recovered after 15 months of decline, posting a year-on-year increase. A monthly report on February 2020 exports released by the Korea Customs Service today says exports of semiconductors rose 8.8 percent last month. Exports to the U.S. posted the largest increase of 14.3 percent, followed by exports to China and Vietnam.
The government will provide special funding to the travel, tourism, transportation and performance sectors to help them overcome losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Workers in these four sectors, including retired ones, will receive employment maintenance subsidies and professional training for six months starting today.
