INDUSTRIAL WORKERS SHORT OF PROTECTIVE MASKS

[Anchor Lead]Industrial workers are also facing severe shortage of masks at their work sites, as mask manufacturers are busy producing protective face masks for the general public, leading to the production of industrial masks being slashed in half.[Pkg]Workers at this metal coating firm need to wear masks at work to protect themselves from dust flying around their factory. Normally they change their masks on a daily basis. But these days they have to wear the same mask for days. That's because dust masks are also in short supply.[Soundbite] YANG SE-YUN(WORKER AT METAL COATING FIRM) : "I'm very concerned. There's a lot of dust in here, but we're not receiving any masks now and have to re-use our masks. It's very inconvenient."It's been a while since hardware stores ran out of dust masks, and it's unclear when they will be in stock again.[Soundbite] LEE EUN-SOOK(STAFF AT INDUSTRIAL MASK RETAILER) : "We haven't received our order that we placed a month ago. Our clients are waiting for their dust masks, but they can't find them. They complained today as well."The production of industrial masks has been slashed in half, as mask manufacturers are busy producing protective masks for the general public. Moreover, ordinary consumers are even buying dust masks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.[Soundbite] (STAFF AT MASK MANUFACTURING COMPANY(VOICE ALTERED)) : "As far as I know, the KCDC has placed large orders with major manufacturers because of COVID-19. As a result, the production of industrial masks has fallen to 50 percent of what it used to be."Because of the shortage of dust masks, which are unlikely to be back in stock anytime soon, factory workers have no means to protect themselves in dusty working conditions.