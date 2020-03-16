CONTAMINATION ALERT AMID SPRING FESTIVALS

http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]Spring is now here, while the nation is fighting against the coronavirus epidemic. Although all spring flower festivals were already canceled, many tourists are still traveling to usher in the warm season, putting local governments on alert.[Pkg]An apricot tree habitat in Gyeongsangnam-do Province, This is when an annual flower festival would be held, but this year's event was canceled. Still, the area is lined with street stalls. Nearby roads are packed with parked cars even on weekdays. Fascinated by the beautiful scene of apricot flowers in full bloom, visitors even forget about wearing face masks.[Soundbite] KIM MI-KYUNG(LOCAL RESIDENT) : "Surprisingly, there are many people who don't wear masks. I wish they remember to keep their masks on all the time for everyone's safety."The Jinhae Gunhangje, the nation's largest cherry blossom festival, was canceled for the first time in 57 years. But many people are traveling down there to enjoy the flower and spring. Local residents are on alert, worried the tourists could be a source of infection.[Soundbite] WOO SEUNG-JOO(LOCAL RESIDENT) : "Jinhae is known as a clean city. They are working to keep it clean and free from infections."In an effort to discourage visitors, the Changwon city government decided not to provide temporary parking lots and to crack down on illegal parking. It will also cancel the operations of all street stalls as well as markets and sterilize tourist destinations everyday.[Soundbite] CHUNG HYE-JEONG(JINHAE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER) : "We will install promotional booths to educate visitors about preventing infectious diseases. We will also sterilize public facilities every day."Due to the large turnout of tourists, local governments face challenges in strengthening quarantine measures and keeping their regions safe.