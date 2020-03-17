DILEMMAS OVER UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTION

http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]The National Election Commission is working hard to devise various measures to hold the April general elections as scheduled despite the challenges posed by the coronacvirus epidemic. The election watchdog says that it will do its best to keep polling stations sterilized and free from infections. However, it has not yet come up with solutions on many fronts.[Pkg]The biggest concern for voters is visiting polling stations to cast ballots.[Soundbite] "Many people are unwilling to go to polling stations, due to the COVID-19 situation."[Soundbite] "I can't take the risk. I hear it's especially deadly for elderly people."This is why the National Election Commission places top priority on keeping the facilities clean and safe. On election day, the NEC will regularly sterilize and disinfect everything inside polling stations, from door knobs to balloting tools. Voters with fever will be guided into separate booths. For confirmed COVID-19 patients, it will be possible to cast ballots at home or hospitals if they register in advance.[Soundbite] KIM HYE-IN(SEOUL CITY ELECTION COMMISSION) : "Hospitalized voters can register for voting away from the polling station with the hospital president's verification."The election watchdog is considering sending mobile polling booths to hospitals for COVID-19 patients who are confirmed after the advance registration period is over. On ways to help those remaining in isolation to cast ballots, no solutions have been devised so far.[Soundbite] PARK YOUNG-SOO(NATIONAL ELECTION COMMISSION(MAR. 11)) : "Right now, we don't have a clear solution on ways to enable everyone quarantined at homes to vote."In order to ease congestion at select polling stations, voting hours can be extended and more booths installed. However, these changes require a revision to the election law. Under the current law, it is possible to increase the number of polling stations for early voting. But the election commission is against this move. Regarding a proposal to give out face masks to voters at polling stations, the commission oppose this move due to lack of budget.