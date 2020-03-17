http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]Korea's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says starting on March 19, all travelers arriving in Korea, including Korean nationals, will undergo intensive airport screenings. This includes filling out health questionnaires and special quarantine reports, and undergoing temperature checks. Those with suspected symptoms will undergo quarantine inspections and virus testing.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says it's too early to stop practicing social distancing as community spread is still taking place in churches and call centers in the Seoul metropolitan area, while the risk of infection brought into the country from overseas is on the rise again.Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom says the government is preparing for an unprecedented economic crisis caused by the virus epidemic and will take measures to stabilize the market in a timely manner. However, the vice minister warned against excessive anxiety given Korea's stronger economic foundation, response capabilities and financial system. He added that the major countries will likely continue policy coordination.A report issued recently by UNICEF on the COVID-19 situation in East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region says North Korea needs 840,000 dollars to cope with the virus outbreak. The report added North Korea has so far secured 300,000 dollars.