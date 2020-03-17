DISINFECTION COMPANIES DONATE FOR THE NEEDY

http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]Vulnerable residential areas are in need of more quarantine support in the current fight against COVID-19. Some disinfection service companies are using money out of their own pockets to perform volunteer quarantine efforts for less privileged neighbors. Take a look.[Pkg]Early morning, workers in protective suits are gathered in a shanty dosshouse neighborhood in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo-gu district. They are employees of a disinfection service company that volunteered to help out. Disinfectants are bottled in individual containers and the staff get to work.[Soundbite] "We are going to disinfect your home. The chemicals are safe."Residents are asked to briefly step out,as every home in the clustered alleyway is sprayed inside and out. Door knobs and refrigerator handles are also thoroughly cleaned.[Soundbite] GWAK JI-YEONG(DISINFECTION SERVICE PROVIDER) : "These parts are constantly being touched so they need to be cleaned."The firm's employees have packed schedules with quarantine requests pouring in. Yet, they made time to help out this way.[Soundbite] GWAK JI-YEONG(DISINFECTION SERVICE PROVIDER) : "We've worked almost every day since the outbreak. It's our priority to come out to these neighborhoods because they need our service the most."Preemptive containment efforts are urgently needed in dosshouse neighborhoods where tiny homes are concentrated in cramped space.Face masks and hand sanitizers have been provided in recent days, but elderly residents and those who are not free to move about need continued care and attention.[Soundbite] (RESIDENT) : "I've been to the hospital when I wasn't sick and also worked hard on cleaning, washing and spraying disinfectants."The supplies and protective suits the volunteers used this day cost around one million won... The cost was completely covered by the volunteers themselves. They firmly believe it is their solemn duty to help the residents this way.[Soundbite] PARK HEE-YEOL(DISINFECTION SERVICE PROVIDER) : "Who else would do this work if not us? It is our duty to help out this way. It's very rewarding."