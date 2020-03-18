S. KOREANS STRANDED AMID COVID-19 REGULATIONS

http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]Korean nationals are being stranded as countries around the world are closing their borders to curb the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, S.Korea's Ministry of Foreign affairs may issue level 1 travel alert on all regions of the world.[Pkg]100 countries and regions around the world banned entries of foreigners from Korea. Among them, 48 are stopping all foreigners, regardless of nationalities, from crossing their borders. These include Latin American countries such as Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Ecuador, as well as Canada, France, Poland, Denmark and Russia. The number of countries banning entry of all foreigners doubled in two days. With COVID-19 considered a pandemic, it matters little where people are from. Consequently, all foreign nationals are stopped from entering the country. As more nations close their borders, Koreans are being stranded all over the world. 150 Korean tourists are left stranded in Peru, prompting Seoul's Foreign Ministry to discuss ways to bring them home with Peruvian authorities. The entire Luzon Island in the northern Philippines has been closed. Some 50,000 Koreans living there are getting ready to leave the island all at once, but are having a hard time securing plane tickets. The government is cautious about sending a chartered flight. With more countries placing entry bans, Koreans are now more likely to experience difficulties overseas. As such, Seoul is reviewing a plan to issue level 1 travel alert for all parts of the world. This is in line with the government's decision to implement the special entry procedure on all foreigners entering Korea, starting midnight, March 19th, local time. It would mark the first time in history South Korea is issuing a travel alert for the entire world.