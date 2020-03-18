기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

“EMERGENCY ECONOMIC COUNCIL” MEETING
입력 2020.03.18 (15:14) 수정 2020.03.18 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
“EMERGENCY ECONOMIC COUNCIL” MEETING
동영상영역 끝
ACADEMIC SCHEDULES AFFECTED BY VIRUS 다음기사 ACADEMIC SCHEDULES AFFECTED BY VIRUS
[Anchor Lead]

A so-called "emergency economic council" directly chaired by President Moon Jae-in will hold its first meeting on Thursday. Moon said the supplementary budget is just the beginning of more measures to come. Discussions on another extra budget and the proposal of a basic disaster income are expected to go into full swing.

[Pkg]

An emergency economic situation never seen before. This is how President Moon Jae-in assesses the current circumstances.

[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "The situation is more serious than the 2008 financial crisis. The real economy and financial market are both affected in a multiple crises."

He used the word "emergency" 14 times while ordering the establishment of an "emergency economic council" that will serve as a control tower to address the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. This special agency, to be directly chaired by the president, is aimed at enabling swift response measures to the COVID-19 fallout. The first meeting will be held Thursday at the presidential office. Economy-related ministers, presidential aides and ruling party officials are expected to attend the meeting. President Moon explained the new council will discuss unprecedented, unconventional measures with a priority on vulnerable citizens affected by the outbreak. He said the latest extra budget is not the end but just the start, indicating that earnest discussions will begin on possibly another supplementary budget and the proposal of a basic disaster income.

[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "There's strong request for more powerful, additional measures. There can be no hesitation in seeking even bolder measures if it's necessary."

Gyeonggi-do Province Governor Lee Jae-myung had proposed the government provide one million won to every citizen to cope with the difficult times and fight the crisis. Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon suggested a 600-thousand won payment to people in the bottom 50 percent income bracket. Moon called for discussions, hinting at reviewing the proposals. A senior government official said that as the president has stressed the principle of putting priority on the vulnerable social classes, the mayor's proposal may be a more plausible one.
▶ 우리동네에서 무슨일이? KBS지역뉴스 바로가기
http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do
  • “EMERGENCY ECONOMIC COUNCIL” MEETING
    • 입력 2020.03.18 (15:14)
    • 수정 2020.03.18 (16:47)
    News Today
“EMERGENCY ECONOMIC COUNCIL” MEETING
[Anchor Lead]

A so-called "emergency economic council" directly chaired by President Moon Jae-in will hold its first meeting on Thursday. Moon said the supplementary budget is just the beginning of more measures to come. Discussions on another extra budget and the proposal of a basic disaster income are expected to go into full swing.

[Pkg]

An emergency economic situation never seen before. This is how President Moon Jae-in assesses the current circumstances.

[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "The situation is more serious than the 2008 financial crisis. The real economy and financial market are both affected in a multiple crises."

He used the word "emergency" 14 times while ordering the establishment of an "emergency economic council" that will serve as a control tower to address the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. This special agency, to be directly chaired by the president, is aimed at enabling swift response measures to the COVID-19 fallout. The first meeting will be held Thursday at the presidential office. Economy-related ministers, presidential aides and ruling party officials are expected to attend the meeting. President Moon explained the new council will discuss unprecedented, unconventional measures with a priority on vulnerable citizens affected by the outbreak. He said the latest extra budget is not the end but just the start, indicating that earnest discussions will begin on possibly another supplementary budget and the proposal of a basic disaster income.

[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "There's strong request for more powerful, additional measures. There can be no hesitation in seeking even bolder measures if it's necessary."

Gyeonggi-do Province Governor Lee Jae-myung had proposed the government provide one million won to every citizen to cope with the difficult times and fight the crisis. Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon suggested a 600-thousand won payment to people in the bottom 50 percent income bracket. Moon called for discussions, hinting at reviewing the proposals. A senior government official said that as the president has stressed the principle of putting priority on the vulnerable social classes, the mayor's proposal may be a more plausible one.
▶ 우리동네에서 무슨일이? KBS지역뉴스 바로가기
http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.