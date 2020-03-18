ACADEMIC SCHEDULES AFFECTED BY VIRUS

http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]Childcare centers and schools nationwide will stay closed for two more weeks and open on April 6th due to concerns of the coronavirus spreading into communities. Parents who were anxious about buying face masks for their children are relieved for now. But overall academic schedules will inevitably be affected by the delay, including the college entrance exam.[Pkg]Empty classrooms will be a common sight for the time being. Parents are having a hard time as children are at home all day these days.[Soundbite] (PARENT) : "I just tell them to play on their own. I have a 6th grader and another in second year of middle school. They only go to an English language institute these days."The start of the semester for kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools and special purpose schools nationwide has been further postponed to April 6th. The date has been pushed back 3 times by a total of 5 weeks. The number of class days mandated under law for elementary, middle and high schools is 190. Schools can reduce the number by as many as 10 days. The changes will affect academic affairs. School mid-term exams typically held in late April or early May will be pushed back or replaced by performance evaluations. The four week summer break from mid-July to mid-August will also likely be slashed to just two weeks this year. A successive delay in the academic calendar will also inevitably impact scheduling for university admissions. An announcement of details on the college entrance exam set for the end of this month could now be delayed. The August 31st deadline to complete compiling spring semester records for high school seniors could also be pushed back, which in turn can delay the college rolling admissions process.[Soundbite] (HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I'm nervous and I feel like I'm losing out. The situation is constantly changing so even the teachers don't know what to do."The opening date of schools could change again, depending on the COVID-19 situation.[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HAE(MINISTER OF EDUCATION, DEPUTY PM) : "Another delay is possible in the worst case scenario but also, schools could open earlier than planned."The Education Ministry will set up a task force to inspect preparations for the new semester and also introduce remote learning systems to help make up for the vacuum in school days.