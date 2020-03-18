COVID-19 AFFECTS FARMING INDUSTRY

http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]Farmers have also been hit hard as the new academic year has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. They can't find ways to supply their produce to school cafeterias. To make things worse, prices of agricultural products have also plummeted on low consumption.[Pkg]This warehouse in Bonghwa is packed with baskets of potatoes weighing 40 tons. They were supposed to be shipped out to school cafeterias early this month in time for the new school year, but since schools are closed, they are no longer needed. After a month in the warehouse, more and more potatoes are beginning to be covered in mold and going bad.[Soundbite] YOON SEOK-HOON(FARMER) : "This is more than just supplying potatoes to schools. This is about farmers' livelihoods."This farm supplying leafy vegetables to schools is also struggling to stay afloat. About one ton of vegetables will have to discarded as they were not harvested on time and now it costs more to pay workers. More than three thousand farms in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province supply eco-friendly produce to schools. Their only sales channel - schools - has been blocked and their produce is in low demand among consumers. But finding a new sales route is not easy. Prices of agricultural goods have plunged more than 70 percent on average.[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-ROK(FARMER) : "I can't sell anything because of the coronavirus. It costs more to pay for packaging and transportation. I can't ship anything out."Local governments and public agencies are trying to promote the consumption of agricultural products, but their efforts are proving unsuccessful. There is a dire need for more practical measures to help local farmers.