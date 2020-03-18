MIGRATORY BIRDS LAND IN CHEONSUMAN BAY

http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]The entire country is in turmoil now because of the coronavirus epidemic. But nature always takes its course. Cheonsuman Bay in Chungcheongnam-do Province, known as the world's largest stopover for migratory birds, is always visited by scores of hooded cranes during this time of year. Thousands of them have arrived in the area this year to prepare for their long flight back home in the north.[Pkg]Hundreds of hooded cranes fly in an echelon over a field, flapping their gray wings. After landing on the ground, the long-necked birds peacefully eat rice seeds and catch bugs. The hooded cranes spent winter in Japan before flying over to Korea's Cheonsuman Bay to gather strength before flying back to Russia for breeding. The number of hooded cranes visiting the area has surged in recent years.[Soundbite] HAN SUNG-WOO(SEOSAN BIRD LAND) : "The population of hooded cranes keeps rising. Recently it has reached 4,000. This year, a record 4,800 hooded cranes visited Cheonsuman Bay."They are an internationally protected species and a natural asset in Korea. Its population worldwide stands at 19,000. A fourth of the birds visit Cheonsuman Bay because of its improved environment and a change in the cranes' migration route.[Soundbite] KIM SHIN-HWAN(HOODED CRANE PROTECTION ACTIVIST) : "The number of hooded cranes has increased because their migration route has switched from the central part of Korea to its western coast. Cheonsuman Bay offers them the right conditions for resting."Some four thousand hooded cranes currently staying in Suncheonman Bay in Jeollanam-do Province are also preparing to fly to the north, and their numbers are expected to grow by the end of this month. The Seosan City government will increase the amount of water in rice paddies and provide more rice seeds to help the birds find their prey easily.