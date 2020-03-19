COVID-19 OUTBREAK SITUATION IN DAEGU

http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]It's been a month since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the city of Daegu. The virus outbreak has profoundly changed people's daily habits, with many paying particular attention to personal hygiene. There's still a long way ahead, and cooperation on the part of local residents is absolutely essential.[Pkg]Most of the people on the streets of Daegu can be seen wearing protective facemasks. As hard to find as they are, facemasks have become a daily necessity, while cough etiquette and hand washing are now a part of daily life.[Soundbite] UM HEE-KOO(COLLEGE STUDENT) : "I only used to wear masks when air quality was poor. But nowadays I have to wear them on a daily basis. It's very inconvenient."Since the first case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in Daegu on February 18, more than 7,300 residents in the city have been diagnosed with the disease. The number of new cases in Daegu has remained at a double-digit level for seven consecutive days, but it's still too early to rest assured.[Soundbite] KWON YOUNG-JIN(DAEGU MAYOR) : "Community spread is still serious in Daegu. The entire city is a high-risk zone. Nobody is protected."Experts emphasize that to keep the number of new infections down, social distancing and personal hygiene must be practiced thoroughly for at least two more weeks.[Soundbite] KIM SHIN-WOO(PROF., KYUNGPOOK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL) : "We're at a critical point when things can go back to square one. Once we get through this stage safely, we will be able to curb the spread of the virus in small groups."Thanks to Daegu residents' perseverance and sacrifice for the sake of community of the past one month, the city was able to contain the virus. If personal hygiene is practiced thoroughly, the outbreak could be over sooner than expected.