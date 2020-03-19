http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]Two Air Force planes arrived back from Myanmar on Thursday morning, completing their mission to transport 80,000 sets of surgical gowns for use in the battle against the novel coronavirus. The surgical gowns will be distributed to medical facilities across the nation, including Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.With a nationwide warning against strong winds in effect, four drive-through coronavirus test facilities in Seoul will suspend operation on Thursday. This move is to ensure public safety, as temporary test sites, such as tents and containers set up outdoors, are especially vulnerable to gusty winds.The nation's largest web portal Naver will disclose users' history of writing comments below new articles starting today. Designed to discourage malicious online comments, the new system will count all comments users have posted as well as the number of "likes" they have received. Although comments deleted by the writers will remain invisible, the rates of "likes" given and comments deleted over a period of 30 days will be revealed.An emergency body of drivers of the ride-hailing service Tada criticized former President Lee Jae-woong for "dumping" them, after the National Assembly passed a bill that outlaws the mobility business earlier this month. The group held a news conference at the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions in Seoul Thursday morning. The Tada drivers denounced the company for failing to continue negotiations with the government and lacking plans to operate the service stably until the bill goes into effect, despite the 18-month grace period.