입력 2020.03.20 (15:10) 수정 2020.03.20 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said South Korea's currency swap agreement with the United States will help stabilize the domestic foreign exchange market. He said the U.S. wanted to the ease the shortage of the dollar being the international currency while Korea was in very much need of a supply of the greenback.
The government said it can review easing deliberations on loan extensions to help ease the economic impact of COVID-19. Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said Friday that said some financial aid measures are being delayed in execution due to a surge in capital demand.
The government will import a large volume of melt-blown felt fabric, used in making face mask filters which are in high demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Trade and Industry Ministry said it will import a total of 53 tons of the melt-blown from two importers in two countries. The first batch of 2.5 tons will arrive next week and shipments will continue through June.
Over 200-thousand people have signed a petition on the presidential website requesting to disclose the identity of a suspected accused of illegally circulating sex videos through the mobile messenger program Telegram. The suspect has allegedly threatened women and teenagers to film videos of sexual exploitation and shared them in chat groups. The petition was posted Wednesday and 220-thousand people have supported it as of 9 a.m. Friday.
