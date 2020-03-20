MEASURES FOR UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTIONS

http://news.kbs.co.kr/local/main.do

[Anchor Lead]Voters are concerned over the virus spread as the nation gets ready for the April general election. The National Election Commission has presented some additional measures to ease public concern, which include that voters will be allowed to enter the polling places only when wearing masks, and they will be asked to remain at least one meter apart when waiting in line.[Pkg]Voters must wear masks when visiting polling stations for the April 15th general election. The National Election Commission explained this was a measure to ease public concern and boost voter turnout. The NEC is discussing additional plans including handing masks to any voter who is not wearing one.[Soundbite] PARK YOUNG-SOO(SECRETARY GENERAL, NEC(MAR. 11)) : "Since most of the masks are procured by the government, it would be difficult for us to secure enough masks even if we had sufficient budget."The commission also explained that people will be asked to stay at least one meter apart while standing in line near the entrances or inside the polling places. Those with fever on election day, must cast their ballots at the temporary booths. Confirmed COVID-19 patients can vote by mail from hospital or home once they register in advance. Special early voting booths will be set up at community treatment centers for these individuals after the advance reporting period is over. But there are no voting options for people who are self-quarantined at home or admitted to hospitals after the pre-reporting period. The NEC plans to disinfect some 17-thousand advance and regular polling booths nationwide.