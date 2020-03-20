기사 본문 영역

IT FIRMS HELP EASING SOCIAL ISSUES
입력 2020.03.20 (15:13)
IT FIRMS HELP EASING SOCIAL ISSUES
[Anchor Lead]

IT startup firms are joining the efforts to solve social issues rising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Let's check out some great ideas that help us cope better with this crisis.

[Pkg]

This police officer checks the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases through a map on his mobile phone. This mobile app provides overviews of both domestic and international situations as well as information on the movement of infected people and mask inventories.

[Soundbite] GU SEUL-HWAN(POLICE OFFICER) : "The data is updated real time and 100% accurate."

This app was created at the suggestion of one startup company as fake news became rampant and info-demic evident. More than 60 IT workers volunteered for this project. One startup distributed a free English study app for students who are experiencing a leaning gap from the delayed school semester.

[Soundbite] CHOI WON-GYU(STARTUP CEO) : "Teachers were looking for online venues to distribute learning contents. I hope this helps schools overcome this difficulty."

Over 10,000 students nationwide have subscribed to the app in just one week since it became available.

[Soundbite] SHIN MIN-CHEOL(ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER) : "Having made this decision to prevent an overall halt in education shows that we're working together for the greater public good."

IT startups are donating their talents to help the nation overcome the COVID-19 crisis.
