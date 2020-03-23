NEW AIRPORT QUARANTINE MEASURES News Today 입력 2020.03.23 (15:04) 수정 2020.03.23 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



As an increasing number of people infected with COVID-19 are entering the country from abroad, all inbound passengers from Europe started undergoing diagnostic tests at the airport yesterday. They were tested regardless of symptoms and were subjected to two-week isolation even if they were tested negative. There were inevitable confusion on the front lines as this measure has never been carried out before.



[Pkg]



Passengers from London walk out of the arrival area. They're glad to see their families but they cannot go home right away. All Korean and foreign nationals arriving from Europe have to be checked for COVID-19. There were roughly 13-thousand inbound passengers from Europe on the first day the new measures were enforced. Those showing symptoms are sent to the Incheon International Airport Quarantine facility and asymptomatic individuals go to temporary residential facilities for testing.



[Soundbite] BAEK RA-EUN(ARRIVING FROM EUROPE) : "Those with symptoms were re-tested and those without symptoms were given these tags before coming out here."



Most of the passengers got on the bus without knowing their destination. There is no clear indication on the notice.



[Soundbite] (POLICE OFFICER(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(Is the location assigned randomly?) As far as I know, yes."



The passengers couldn't even talk to their family members properly before being ushered on to the bus.



[Soundbite] (FAMILY MEMBER OF A TRAVELER FROM EUROPE) : "(You barely got to say hi.) I'm shocked. I know I should cooperate with the government, but I wish they would give us more detailed information."



Parents who have to send their young children alone into isolation are especially concerned.



[Soundbite] HONG JI-YUN(PARENT OF A STUDENT STUDYING IN U.K.) : "They didn't tell me the destination. It's like a covert operation. I wish minors would be sent to a closer location or transported separately."



Authorities have a hard time identifying individuals who transfer in a third country after leaving Europe. As such, processing was delayed.



[Soundbite] (INCHEON INT'L AIRPORT EMPLOYEE(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(So you were late in identifying the problem.) Yes, they had to wait for quite a while."



Koreans arriving from Europe have to be isolated for two weeks even after being tested negative. Foreigners who are in the nation for short-term stays also have to check their conditions and report them daily.

NEW AIRPORT QUARANTINE MEASURES

입력 2020.03.23 (15:04) 수정 2020.03.23 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



As an increasing number of people infected with COVID-19 are entering the country from abroad, all inbound passengers from Europe started undergoing diagnostic tests at the airport yesterday. They were tested regardless of symptoms and were subjected to two-week isolation even if they were tested negative. There were inevitable confusion on the front lines as this measure has never been carried out before.



[Pkg]



Passengers from London walk out of the arrival area. They're glad to see their families but they cannot go home right away. All Korean and foreign nationals arriving from Europe have to be checked for COVID-19. There were roughly 13-thousand inbound passengers from Europe on the first day the new measures were enforced. Those showing symptoms are sent to the Incheon International Airport Quarantine facility and asymptomatic individuals go to temporary residential facilities for testing.



[Soundbite] BAEK RA-EUN(ARRIVING FROM EUROPE) : "Those with symptoms were re-tested and those without symptoms were given these tags before coming out here."



Most of the passengers got on the bus without knowing their destination. There is no clear indication on the notice.



[Soundbite] (POLICE OFFICER(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(Is the location assigned randomly?) As far as I know, yes."



The passengers couldn't even talk to their family members properly before being ushered on to the bus.



[Soundbite] (FAMILY MEMBER OF A TRAVELER FROM EUROPE) : "(You barely got to say hi.) I'm shocked. I know I should cooperate with the government, but I wish they would give us more detailed information."



Parents who have to send their young children alone into isolation are especially concerned.



[Soundbite] HONG JI-YUN(PARENT OF A STUDENT STUDYING IN U.K.) : "They didn't tell me the destination. It's like a covert operation. I wish minors would be sent to a closer location or transported separately."



Authorities have a hard time identifying individuals who transfer in a third country after leaving Europe. As such, processing was delayed.



[Soundbite] (INCHEON INT'L AIRPORT EMPLOYEE(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(So you were late in identifying the problem.) Yes, they had to wait for quite a while."



Koreans arriving from Europe have to be isolated for two weeks even after being tested negative. Foreigners who are in the nation for short-term stays also have to check their conditions and report them daily.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보