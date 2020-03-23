GOVT STRESSES IMPORTANCE OF SOCIAL DISTANCING News Today 입력 2020.03.23 (15:06) 수정 2020.03.23 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



To minimize COVID-19's community spread, the Korean government is urging the public to observe strict social distancing guidelines for two weeks starting now. It has introduced special measures for public officials to set an example first.



[Pkg]



Quarantine authorities are strongly urging everyone in the nation to avoid going outside for two weeks. They are also urging employers to let their workers rest at home if they are ill, and avoid crammed working environments. Religious, sports and entertainment facilities are advised to close their doors for two weeks and observe quarantine guidelines.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "Facilities that fail to comply with the quarantine guidelines will be ordered to halt all gatherings and rallies. Those who violate the order will face strict legal measures such as punishment."



The government has first introduced special guidelines for public officials to set an example. Public servants in the central and local governments will be banned from taking both domestic and overseas business trips for the time being. All meetings and reporting must be replaced with video conferencing or written reports. Employees subject to telecommuting must be designated on a mandatory basis, while working and lunch hours must be adjusted to avoid crowded spaces. An official from the Ministry of Personnel Management said each government agency will devise staff management guidelines that will take effect from Tuesday. If public officials, including senior managers, become infected with COVID-19 by breaking these rules, they will be disciplined. Restrictions on military servicemen's passes and leaves will remain in place. Passengers using public trasport will be seated away from one another. The government will consider easing the restrictions if the social distancing measures produce positive results during the next two weeks. However, it said it will likely take a while before the COVID-19 epidemic is declared over.

GOVT STRESSES IMPORTANCE OF SOCIAL DISTANCING

입력 2020.03.23 (15:06) 수정 2020.03.23 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



To minimize COVID-19's community spread, the Korean government is urging the public to observe strict social distancing guidelines for two weeks starting now. It has introduced special measures for public officials to set an example first.



[Pkg]



Quarantine authorities are strongly urging everyone in the nation to avoid going outside for two weeks. They are also urging employers to let their workers rest at home if they are ill, and avoid crammed working environments. Religious, sports and entertainment facilities are advised to close their doors for two weeks and observe quarantine guidelines.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "Facilities that fail to comply with the quarantine guidelines will be ordered to halt all gatherings and rallies. Those who violate the order will face strict legal measures such as punishment."



The government has first introduced special guidelines for public officials to set an example. Public servants in the central and local governments will be banned from taking both domestic and overseas business trips for the time being. All meetings and reporting must be replaced with video conferencing or written reports. Employees subject to telecommuting must be designated on a mandatory basis, while working and lunch hours must be adjusted to avoid crowded spaces. An official from the Ministry of Personnel Management said each government agency will devise staff management guidelines that will take effect from Tuesday. If public officials, including senior managers, become infected with COVID-19 by breaking these rules, they will be disciplined. Restrictions on military servicemen's passes and leaves will remain in place. Passengers using public trasport will be seated away from one another. The government will consider easing the restrictions if the social distancing measures produce positive results during the next two weeks. However, it said it will likely take a while before the COVID-19 epidemic is declared over.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보