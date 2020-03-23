NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.03.23 (15:08) 수정 2020.03.23 (16:46)

As the Sarangjeil Presbyterian Church in Seoul conducted a Sunday mass yesterday despite the government's recommendation to suspend all masses, theSeoul city government ordered the church to ban all mass activities for the following two weeks.

At today's meeting on the economic impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Ministry of Economy and Finance vowed to take swift measures to stabilize the financial market if short-term interest rates fluctuate sharply.

Korean corporations with factories based in India are suspending their operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Samsung Electronics has suspended its factory in Noida until March 25, while LG Electronics has halted the operations of its factories in Noida and Pune until the end of this month. Hyundai Motor will stop the operation of two factories in Chennai through the end of this month starting today.

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has devised guidelines for school cafeterias to prevent close contact among students and teachers. The office is recommending that schools provide meals in classrooms instead of cafeterias. Schools that have no choice but to serve meals in cafeterias are recommended to have the students sit away from one another or install temporary partitions, and serve meals in separate time slots.



