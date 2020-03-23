DIFFICULTY IN SENDING DIAGNOSTIC KITS TO IRAN News Today 입력 2020.03.23 (15:10) 수정 2020.03.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Iran has reported the largest number of coronavirus infections in the Middle East. More than 20-thousand patients have been confirmed with a daily death toll standing at some 100. In a desperate effort, the Iranian government is asking South Korea to send diagnostic kits. However, Seoul cannot accept the request due to sanctions on Tehran.



[Pkg]



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a letter to his South Korean counterpart through Seoul's Foreign Ministry in mid March. He asked for medical and disinfection products, which are in short supply in the Middle Eastern country. The Iranian leader even delivered a list of supplies needed. It includes 3.2 million COVID-19 diagnostic kits produced by Korea. In Iran, roughly 100 people die from the virus daily. However, the country doesn't have enough resources to confirm infections.



[Soundbite] ALI PIRI(MINISTER, IRANIAN EMBASSY IN SEOUL) : "Iran and South Korea maintained friendly relations for a long time. Korea is experienced in dealing with the virus."



Korean diagnostic kits are being shipped to 17 countries, and there's sufficient inventory. But it is impossible for Iran to purchase them. Tehran has to pay through its account with a Korean bank. However, it can neither transfer nor withdraw funds due to U.S. sanctions, reenacted in 2018. Since last month, Seoul's foreign ministry has been discussing with Washington, ways to allow shipping humanitarian supplies to Iran. There has been no progress yet. Korean banks would be cautious in conducting business with Tehran even if the sanctions are eased.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN BANK OFFICIAL(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Despite discussions with the foreign ministry, we can only conduct business with Iran after going through the legal details."



Iran is repeatedly asking for humanitarian supplies, stressing they are necessary to prevent further international spread of COVID-19.

