기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

FREE CULTURAL EVENTS PROVIDED ONLINE
입력 2020.03.23 (15:12) 수정 2020.03.23 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
FREE CULTURAL EVENTS PROVIDED ONLINE
동영상영역 끝
DELIVERYMEN STRUGGLE WITH HEAVY WORKLOAD 다음기사 DELIVERYMEN STRUGGLE WITH HEAVY WORKLOAD
[Anchor Lead]

Amid the prolonged coronavirus spread,various performances have been canceled and museums and exhibitions remain closed. The culture industry is being hit hard by the epidemic. But they are trying to overcome this difficult period by offering their events online for free.

[Pkg]

Viewers can see, up close, the subtle facial expressions of the conductor and delicate techniques of musicians, which are hardly grasped at an offline concert. The Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra is now sharing roughly 600 performances on its website. The German orchestra decided to cancel all offline performances until April 19th due to the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, it is offering the performances online for free. More cultural troupes are streaming their performances online, instead of calling off their diligently prepared performances. The Seoul Metropolitan Opera will stage "The Barber of Seville" later this month as scheduled. The company will perform the opera without spectators and stream it live online.

[Soundbite] LEE KYOUNG-JAE(DIRECTOR, SEOUL METROPOLITAN OPERA) : "There will be no spectators and I am worried a little bit. I hope that people will watch the online performance to share hope and comfort in this difficult time."

The Sejong Center for Performing Arts will select some ten civilian cultural groups hit by the coronavirus outbreak and help them present their performances on the internet.

[Soundbite] OH JEONG-HWA(SEJONG CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS) : "We will charge no venue rental fees and provide financial support for production costs. We will help civilian troupes make use of our empty theaters."

Having extended their temporary closure until April fifth, major museums and galleries are also holding online exhibitions. Virtual reality technology is being used to make viewers feel as if they are actually walking through an exhibition hall. Amid this difficult time, these online cultural experiences are helping people find comfort as well as enriching their lives at home.
  • FREE CULTURAL EVENTS PROVIDED ONLINE
    • 입력 2020.03.23 (15:12)
    • 수정 2020.03.23 (16:46)
    News Today
FREE CULTURAL EVENTS PROVIDED ONLINE
[Anchor Lead]

Amid the prolonged coronavirus spread,various performances have been canceled and museums and exhibitions remain closed. The culture industry is being hit hard by the epidemic. But they are trying to overcome this difficult period by offering their events online for free.

[Pkg]

Viewers can see, up close, the subtle facial expressions of the conductor and delicate techniques of musicians, which are hardly grasped at an offline concert. The Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra is now sharing roughly 600 performances on its website. The German orchestra decided to cancel all offline performances until April 19th due to the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, it is offering the performances online for free. More cultural troupes are streaming their performances online, instead of calling off their diligently prepared performances. The Seoul Metropolitan Opera will stage "The Barber of Seville" later this month as scheduled. The company will perform the opera without spectators and stream it live online.

[Soundbite] LEE KYOUNG-JAE(DIRECTOR, SEOUL METROPOLITAN OPERA) : "There will be no spectators and I am worried a little bit. I hope that people will watch the online performance to share hope and comfort in this difficult time."

The Sejong Center for Performing Arts will select some ten civilian cultural groups hit by the coronavirus outbreak and help them present their performances on the internet.

[Soundbite] OH JEONG-HWA(SEJONG CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS) : "We will charge no venue rental fees and provide financial support for production costs. We will help civilian troupes make use of our empty theaters."

Having extended their temporary closure until April fifth, major museums and galleries are also holding online exhibitions. Virtual reality technology is being used to make viewers feel as if they are actually walking through an exhibition hall. Amid this difficult time, these online cultural experiences are helping people find comfort as well as enriching their lives at home.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.