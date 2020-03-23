FREE CULTURAL EVENTS PROVIDED ONLINE News Today 입력 2020.03.23 (15:12) 수정 2020.03.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Amid the prolonged coronavirus spread,various performances have been canceled and museums and exhibitions remain closed. The culture industry is being hit hard by the epidemic. But they are trying to overcome this difficult period by offering their events online for free.



[Pkg]



Viewers can see, up close, the subtle facial expressions of the conductor and delicate techniques of musicians, which are hardly grasped at an offline concert. The Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra is now sharing roughly 600 performances on its website. The German orchestra decided to cancel all offline performances until April 19th due to the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, it is offering the performances online for free. More cultural troupes are streaming their performances online, instead of calling off their diligently prepared performances. The Seoul Metropolitan Opera will stage "The Barber of Seville" later this month as scheduled. The company will perform the opera without spectators and stream it live online.



[Soundbite] LEE KYOUNG-JAE(DIRECTOR, SEOUL METROPOLITAN OPERA) : "There will be no spectators and I am worried a little bit. I hope that people will watch the online performance to share hope and comfort in this difficult time."



The Sejong Center for Performing Arts will select some ten civilian cultural groups hit by the coronavirus outbreak and help them present their performances on the internet.



[Soundbite] OH JEONG-HWA(SEJONG CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS) : "We will charge no venue rental fees and provide financial support for production costs. We will help civilian troupes make use of our empty theaters."



Having extended their temporary closure until April fifth, major museums and galleries are also holding online exhibitions. Virtual reality technology is being used to make viewers feel as if they are actually walking through an exhibition hall. Amid this difficult time, these online cultural experiences are helping people find comfort as well as enriching their lives at home.

