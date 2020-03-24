NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.03.24 (15:57) 수정 2020.03.24 (16:47)

At a meeting with the finance ministers and central bank chiefs of G20 countries held via video conferencing yesterday, Minister of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki said excessive human and material restrictions will have a serious impact on the real economy.

The Ministry of Education has distributed COVID-19 prevention guidelines to kindergartens and schools nationwide, and urged them to practice strict social distancing. The guidelines instruct schools to prepare isolation facilities for students with suspected symptoms, adjust school start times to avoid overcrowding, and have all students wear face masks during classes.

Employees of LG and Samsung have been exempted from Vietnam's entry ban issued for all foreign nationals. Some 250 staff members of LG Electronics, LG Display and LG Innotek and their subsidiaries will be allowed to travel to Vietnam on March 30 on a charter flight. Some 180 employees of Samsung Display will leave for Vietnam on March 28.

KT has concluded an alliance with six domestic universities and research institutes to conduct joint research on predicting the spread of COVID-19. The researchers will use artificial intelligence, big data and mathematical modeling to predict how the novel coronavirus enters the country and spreads in local communities.

