GOVT LAUNCHES SOCIAL DISTANCING CAMPAIGN
입력 2020.03.24 (16:00) 수정 2020.03.24 (16:47) News Today
GOVT LAUNCHES SOCIAL DISTANCING CAMPAIGN
[Anchor Lead]

The Korean government has launched a social distancing campaign calling on everyone in the nation to avoid going outside and using crowded facilities. Even business meetings and job interviews are being held online, and many facilities are closing temporarily.

[Pkg]

This office is empty even during working hours. Only two employees are attending a meeting. With many staff members working from home as part of the social distancing campaign, companies are holding meetings online.

[Soundbite] KIM SOO-BIN(BUSINESS PLATFORM COMPANY) : "At first, holding meetings via video calls sounded strange. But we have become used to it now. We are getting used to communicating this way while working from home."

Job interviews are also being held from a distance. This recruitment program links job-seekers based in Seoul to some 150 companies nationwide. But job interviews are being conducted via video conferencing.

[Soundbite] CHO HYUN-JOO(JOB-SEEKER) : "I was anxious because it was hard to find a job. But thanks to video job interviews I can be less worried. That's the biggest advantage of this program."

Even important agreements concluded between businesses and local governments are being signed online instead of meeting in person to exchange all necessary documents. Libraries, gyms and other facilities have closed temporarily. Those that are still open make sure to check visitors' temperatures in line with the government's guidelines. Towels, track suits and other items shared by users are no longer provided. Indoor gyms conduct disinfection operations twice daily. Users are advised to stay one or two meters apart when using exercise equipment.

[Soundbite] YOO YOUNG-DAE(OWNER OF FITNESS CENTER) : "Although our revenues have declined, we try to cooperate as much as possible and make sure to disinfect our facilities to prevent infections."

When it comes to public transport, train passengers are seated away from one another. Efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 are continuing nationwide.
