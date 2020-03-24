AUTHORITIES’ WARNING OVER UPCOMING SPRING News Today 입력 2020.03.24 (16:03) 수정 2020.03.24 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Various festivals have been canceled over coronavirus fears including the famed Jinhae cherry blossom festival, but people are still gathering to see the spring blooms. There have been cases of COVID-19 infection while people were out viewing flowers, and provincial authorities on high alert to prevent this from happening.



[Pkg]



Gyeonghwa Station, in Jinhae, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Famous for beautiful cherry blossoms in spring. The Jinhae Gunhangje Festival has been called off this year for the first time in 57 years. But as the flowers bloom, visitors are spotted even on weekdays. The residents there, express concerns about tourists coming from all across the country.



[Soundbite] KIM SO-JA(LOCAL RESIDENT) : "Jinhae is free of COVID-19 but I'm worried the virus may spread. I ask tourists to refrain from visiting just for this year."



The local government has put out stringent measures to stop the influx of visitors. Steel fences are erected at a dozen locations near the entrance of Gyeonghwa Station. No more visitor Parking space or public toilets. Starting Tuesday, the walkway along Yeojwacheon Stream, a popular cherry blossom viewing spot, will also be closed. On the weekends, people and vehicle traffic will be banned. Street vendors will also be clamped down. Provincial governments nationwide are on high alert after a COVID-19 case was confirmed over the weekend at a village in Gurye, Jeollanamdo Province, famous for "sansuyu" or cornelian cherry flowers.



[Soundbite] HUH SUNG-MOO(CHANGWON MAYOR) : "We again cordially urge restraint in visiting Jinhae just this spring, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak."



Changwon city recently sent out letters to over 22-thousand travel firms at home and abroad, urging restraint in programs to Jinhae.

