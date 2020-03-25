CIVIC GROUPS MAKE HAND-MADE MASKS

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Civic groups in the city of Osan, Gyeonggi-do Province, are making handmade masks to help alleviate severe shortages of protective masks. they are making some 60,000 masks to be distributed to schools ahead of the new semester.
People donning protective suits in a narrow space are busy sewing masks. They attach mask filters one by one. The finished products will be donated to schools in Osan city, Gyeonggi-do Province. The volunteers work day and night to make sure every child has a mask when the new school year begins.
[Soundbite] KIM YU-JUNG(CEO OF MASK PRODUCING COMPANY) : "We leave the office at 12:30 a.m. and return to work at 5 a.m. We hope our masks will help children stay safe from the coronavirus."
The goal is to make 62-thousand masks. Already, more than 50-thousand masks have been made in the past two weeks. Osan University also joined the mask-making campaign. The institute provided classrooms and sewing machines to volunteers. Dozens of volunteers including students' parents are helping to make face masks.
[Soundbite] KWAK SANG-WOOK(OSAN MAYOR) : "Everyone is having a hard time now. But we must pull together do what we can to help our communities stay safe."
The Osan City government plans to distribute 10-thousand masks to more vulnerable groups, including the elderly. There are also plans to produce smaller masks for infants.
