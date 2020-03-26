G20 NATION LEADERS TO HOLD COVID-19 CONFERENCE News Today 입력 2020.03.26 (15:08) 수정 2020.03.26 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Leaders of the G20 nations will hold a video conference on Thursday to discuss cooperation in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. President Moon Jae-in will share his administration's experience in fighting against the coronavirus and propose that businesspeople with health certificates be allowed to enter other countries.



[Pkg]



​Leaders of the G20 nations will convene a video conference at 9 p.m. Thursday Korea time. They will discuss ways to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic cooperation. In addition to the G20 nations, seven other countries including Spain, Singapore and Jordan as well as the World Health Organization have also been invited to participate. The G20 video conference will take place 13 days after President Moon Jae-in proposed it. The world leaders apparently agree that the coronavirus pandemic is threatening the global community and that international cooperation is urgent.



[Soundbite] YOON JAE-KWAN(CHEONG WA DAE DEPUTY SPOKESPERSON) : "The world leaders will discuss cooperation in quarantine efforts and ways to minimize the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."



President Moon will share his administration's experience in fighting against the new virus. He will also stress that essential economic exchanges must not be hampered, and will propose that businesspeople with health certificates be allowed to travel to other countries.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Global cooperation in quarantine and economy has become urgent. The diagnostic capabilities of Korean businesses will play an important role in global cooperation."



The presidential office says the G20 leaders will adopt a joint statement on international cooperation after the summit just as they did during the global economic crisis back in 2008.

G20 NATION LEADERS TO HOLD COVID-19 CONFERENCE

입력 2020.03.26 (15:08) 수정 2020.03.26 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Leaders of the G20 nations will hold a video conference on Thursday to discuss cooperation in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. President Moon Jae-in will share his administration's experience in fighting against the coronavirus and propose that businesspeople with health certificates be allowed to enter other countries.



[Pkg]



​Leaders of the G20 nations will convene a video conference at 9 p.m. Thursday Korea time. They will discuss ways to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic cooperation. In addition to the G20 nations, seven other countries including Spain, Singapore and Jordan as well as the World Health Organization have also been invited to participate. The G20 video conference will take place 13 days after President Moon Jae-in proposed it. The world leaders apparently agree that the coronavirus pandemic is threatening the global community and that international cooperation is urgent.



[Soundbite] YOON JAE-KWAN(CHEONG WA DAE DEPUTY SPOKESPERSON) : "The world leaders will discuss cooperation in quarantine efforts and ways to minimize the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."



President Moon will share his administration's experience in fighting against the new virus. He will also stress that essential economic exchanges must not be hampered, and will propose that businesspeople with health certificates be allowed to travel to other countries.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Global cooperation in quarantine and economy has become urgent. The diagnostic capabilities of Korean businesses will play an important role in global cooperation."



The presidential office says the G20 leaders will adopt a joint statement on international cooperation after the summit just as they did during the global economic crisis back in 2008.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보