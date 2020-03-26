LOST IN SENSES APPEARS AS COVID-19 SYMPTOMS News Today 입력 2020.03.26 (15:11) 수정 2020.03.26 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



We're hearing more and more reports of coronavirus patents losing their sense of smell and taste. A survey conducted in Daegu has also revealed that about 15 percent of infected patients waiting to be hospitalized have the same symptoms.



[Pkg]



​​This coronavirus patient in his 40s who was diagnosed early this month did not have any respiratory symptoms such as a sore throat, but instead lost his sense of smell and taste. The condition has persisted for nearly ten days now. He did not have a stuffy or runny nose, either.



[Soundbite] (COVID-19 PATIENT(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I can't smell or taste anything. I can't feel a spicy, sweet or sour taste at all."



A phone poll conducted by the Daegu Medical Association on some 3,100 COVID-19 patients waiting to be hospitalized has revealed that about 15 percent of them, or some 480 people, had similar symptoms. The loss of smell has been reported in 386 patients; 353 patients complained of a diminished sense of taste; and 251 had both. The Daegu Medical Association believes the percentage of patients suffering from the loss of smell or taste could reach 20-30 percent if the hospitalized patients are also taken into account. COVID-19 patients can lose their sense of smell or taste temporarily when the virus disrupts their olfactory and gustatory nerve cells. Experts say such symptoms could serve as an important barometer in detecting COVID-19 patients among asymptomatic people.



[Soundbite] LEE JUN-YEOP(DAEGU MEDICAL ASSOCIATION) : "So far tests have been advised only for those with a fever or respiratory symptoms. But from now on people with a diminished sense of smell or taste should also be strongly advised to undergo testing for COVID-19."



The Daegu Medical Association will conduct an epidemiological study in cooperation with the quarantine authorities to find out the link between the loss of smell and COVID-19.

