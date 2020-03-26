NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.03.26 (15:13) 수정 2020.03.26 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea will supply an "unlimited" amount of liquidity to financial institutions to help ease financial jitters caused by the coronavirus epidemic. The move is also aimed at injecting sufficient funds into government economic and financial programs, which require a budget of over ten billion won.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy supplied 2.5 tons of imported melt-blown fabric filters to four local mask producers Thursday. The amount is enough to produce 2.5 million protective masks. Production will begin as early as Friday.

The Chinese government has granted special entry permission to some 290 employees of LG Display. The LG Display workers departed for Guangzhou on a chartered flight earlier in the day. After arriving in China, they will have to stay at a quarantine facility for 14 days. The company said it will try to shorten the quarantine period through discussions with municipal health authorities.

NEWS BRIEF

News Today

