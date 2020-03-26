INCREASE OF CHARITY AMID SPREAD OF VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.03.26 (15:16) 수정 2020.03.26 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Salvation Army's charity kettles can be usually seen in winter, but they are back on the streets these days to raise funds and donate protective face masks to the vulnerable. So-called drive-in donation is also becoming popular.



[Pkg]



The sound of the bell resonates through a square in the middle of spring. The Salvation Army's red kettles are back on the streets to help the vulnerable amid the coronavirus outbreak. The kettles are being filled with none other than face masks.



[Soundbite] KIM KI-SEOK(SALVATION ARMY) : "I have volunteered for the Salvation Army for 13 years now, but it's my first time doing it in spring. It's also the first time we're collecting masks for donation."



The Salvation Army's mask donation campaign launched in mid-March has received a positive response from the public. Now the red kettles can be seen in more than 80 areas nationwide, and the campaign has been extended through the end of this month. Last week, more than a thousand masks were donated in the city of Daejeon alone. The donated masks have been distributed to local cleaning workers and taxi drivers. They will also be donated to migrant workers and other vulnerable people. A drive-in donation station has been set up in a district ward in Daejeon. The drivers can just wait in their cars until volunteers wearing protective face masks unload their donation from their vehicles.



[Soundbite] "How many coffee sticks are in here?"



More than 1,800 daily necessities including rice, ready-to-cook food and instant noodles have been donated in just one day.



[Soundbite] KIM EUN-KYUNG(DAEJEON RESIDENT) : "My child and I wanted to do something to help. We have brought instant noodles, ham and cookies that my child has baked firsthand."



Such simple acts of kindness are helping the nation overcome the difficult times and beat the virus.

INCREASE OF CHARITY AMID SPREAD OF VIRUS

입력 2020.03.26 (15:16) 수정 2020.03.26 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Salvation Army's charity kettles can be usually seen in winter, but they are back on the streets these days to raise funds and donate protective face masks to the vulnerable. So-called drive-in donation is also becoming popular.



[Pkg]



The sound of the bell resonates through a square in the middle of spring. The Salvation Army's red kettles are back on the streets to help the vulnerable amid the coronavirus outbreak. The kettles are being filled with none other than face masks.



[Soundbite] KIM KI-SEOK(SALVATION ARMY) : "I have volunteered for the Salvation Army for 13 years now, but it's my first time doing it in spring. It's also the first time we're collecting masks for donation."



The Salvation Army's mask donation campaign launched in mid-March has received a positive response from the public. Now the red kettles can be seen in more than 80 areas nationwide, and the campaign has been extended through the end of this month. Last week, more than a thousand masks were donated in the city of Daejeon alone. The donated masks have been distributed to local cleaning workers and taxi drivers. They will also be donated to migrant workers and other vulnerable people. A drive-in donation station has been set up in a district ward in Daejeon. The drivers can just wait in their cars until volunteers wearing protective face masks unload their donation from their vehicles.



[Soundbite] "How many coffee sticks are in here?"



More than 1,800 daily necessities including rice, ready-to-cook food and instant noodles have been donated in just one day.



[Soundbite] KIM EUN-KYUNG(DAEJEON RESIDENT) : "My child and I wanted to do something to help. We have brought instant noodles, ham and cookies that my child has baked firsthand."



Such simple acts of kindness are helping the nation overcome the difficult times and beat the virus.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보