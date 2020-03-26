KOREA DEVELOPS OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER ENGINE News Today 입력 2020.03.26 (15:18) 수정 2020.03.26 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Data transmission speed is crucial to ensure the trouble-free operations of cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and self-driving cars. Domestic researchers have developed an optical transceiver engine that boasts a far faster processing speed than existing ones.



[Pkg]



A Naver data center... The facility stores massive amounts of data transmitted via the web portal. With a surge in network traffic, the search giant is planning to build another data center in Sejong City. It will serve not only as a storage facility but also as a super computer capable of understanding and providing exactly what users need. South Korean researchers have developed a technology that will enable the center to process data far faster. This is the world's first optical transceiver engine that can transmit 400 Gigabits of data per second. Compared to existing engines, it has a transmission speed four times faster. Processing capacity, eight times larger. The engine measuring 3.5 centimeters allows 100-thousand people to watch high-quality videos simultaneously.



[Soundbite] BAEK YONG-SOON(ETRI) : "In order to process data smoothly with a data center's limited resources, faster speed and reduced power consumption are crucial."



This new technology is expected to provide solutions to 5G network problems. Currently, all laser chips, used in 5G telecommunication networks, are imported from Japan. This chip is hailed as a major breakthrough in developing domestic technologies to produce optical communication parts. The researchers plan to transfer the new technology to businesses. They will push to develop a chip capable of transferring one terabit of data per second.

KOREA DEVELOPS OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER ENGINE

입력 2020.03.26 (15:18) 수정 2020.03.26 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Data transmission speed is crucial to ensure the trouble-free operations of cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and self-driving cars. Domestic researchers have developed an optical transceiver engine that boasts a far faster processing speed than existing ones.



[Pkg]



A Naver data center... The facility stores massive amounts of data transmitted via the web portal. With a surge in network traffic, the search giant is planning to build another data center in Sejong City. It will serve not only as a storage facility but also as a super computer capable of understanding and providing exactly what users need. South Korean researchers have developed a technology that will enable the center to process data far faster. This is the world's first optical transceiver engine that can transmit 400 Gigabits of data per second. Compared to existing engines, it has a transmission speed four times faster. Processing capacity, eight times larger. The engine measuring 3.5 centimeters allows 100-thousand people to watch high-quality videos simultaneously.



[Soundbite] BAEK YONG-SOON(ETRI) : "In order to process data smoothly with a data center's limited resources, faster speed and reduced power consumption are crucial."



This new technology is expected to provide solutions to 5G network problems. Currently, all laser chips, used in 5G telecommunication networks, are imported from Japan. This chip is hailed as a major breakthrough in developing domestic technologies to produce optical communication parts. The researchers plan to transfer the new technology to businesses. They will push to develop a chip capable of transferring one terabit of data per second.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보