MOON MAKES PROPOSAL AT G20 CONFERENCE CALL News Today 입력 2020.03.27 (15:13) 수정 2020.03.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



At the G20 video conference held last night Korea time, President Moon Jae-in briefed the world leaders about Korea's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and called on international efforts to beat the virus. He also proposed that the member-states share their experience and clinical data on disease quarantine and allow businesspeople, scientists and medical professionals to travel to other countries.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in described the situation in Korea to the G20 leaders by saying that although it's too early to rest assured, it's gradually stabilizing. He attributed Korea's progress in fighting COVID-19 to pro-active and transparent quarantine efforts and the voluntary and democratic participation of the people. President Moon pledged to share his administration's experience with the international community.



[Soundbite] KANG MIN-SEOK(CHEONG WA DAE SPOKESPERSON(READING PRES. MOON'S REMARKS)) : "The G20 member-states must share their quarantine experience and clinical data on COVID-19 and join hands to develop a cure and a vaccine."



Moon mentioned the early development of diagnostic reagents, drive-thru screening stations, and self-quarantine apps as examples of how Korea is battling the virus. The South Korean leader said his country is trying to maximize the effect of quarantine efforts while keeping movement restrictions to the minimum through intensive screenings at airports. Moon called on international efforts to overcome the economic implications of the coronavirus. He introduced his administration's expansionary macroeconomic policy worth 100 billion dollars and stressed the importance of bold fiscal measures. Moon said it's important to maintain the essential flow of international economic exchanges to minimize the negative implications of the virus on the global economy.



[Soundbite] KANG MIN-SEOK(CHEONG WA DAE SPOKESPERSON(READING PRES. MOON'S REMARKS)) : "To this end, I propose that we find ways to allow scientists, doctors and businesspeople to travel to other countries as long as it does not undermine their quarantine efforts. "



President Moon called on the world leaders to come together to overcome this hardship using their experience in overcoming the 2008 global financial crisis.

