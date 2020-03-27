NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.03.27 (15:19) 수정 2020.03.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Authorities in Jejudo Island will file a compensation lawsuit against a mother and daughter who traveled to the resort island after the daughter returned from the U.S. where she was studying. The two were later diagnosed with COVID-19. Officials said the damage they inflicted on Jejudo and its residents can be legally acknowledged, adding the compensation claim will be much higher than 100 million won.

North Korea is stepping up quarantine measures in capital Pyongyang ahead of the opening of the Supreme People's Assembly, the North's parliament, on April 10. One North Korean media outlet said the famed restaurant Okryu-gwan is carrying out disinfections twice a day and that citizens not wearing masks are being banned from using public transport.

Incheon International Airport has entered into an emergency mode as the number of people using the airport has dropped to the ten-thousand range per day, which is one 20th of the normal level, due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to countermeasures unveiled by the Airport Corporation on Thursday, if daily passenger numbers ranging from 7,000 to 12,000 continue for more than a week, the airport is to activate the first phase emergency management such as scaling down the operation of departure halls.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that it is lifting the advisory on an influenza epidemic that was issued on November 15th. The lifting comes 12 weeks faster than last year.



입력 2020.03.27 (15:19) 수정 2020.03.27 (16:46) News Today

