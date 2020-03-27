DOMESTIC RESEARCH ON CURE FOR COVID-19 News Today 입력 2020.03.27 (15:21) 수정 2020.03.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean government is working to find a cure for COVID-19 among existing drugs instead of creating a whole new drug from scratch. There at last seems to be a silver lining as effective substances have been detected after a month of intense research.



[Pkg]



​The search for a cure for COVID-19 is in full swing in a special lab at Institut Pasteur of Korea, that's capable of handling the virus. This is how the research is conducted. First, animal cells are placed in multiwell plates. Some 3,000 candidate drugs are added. Then the animal cells are infected with COVID-19. Robotic arms rapidly conduct tests to find out which drugs show antiviral capabilities. The results are shown on microscopic images.



[Soundbite] (INSTITUT PASTEUR OF KOREA RESEARCHER) : "You can see this one has been infected much more. We check the drugs' effectiveness through these images."



Fewer fluorescent spots mean the drug effectively suppressed the virus.



[Soundbite] KIM KI-BEOM(RESEARCHER, INSTITUT PASTEUR OF KOREA) : "If a drug is effective, the cells would grow well without being infected by COVID-19 and the virus would stop multiplying."



The Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology used the same method to round up a group of promising drugs in just a month after launching the research. The two institutions picked Ciclesonide used to treat asthma as a promising substance, and also found that the tapeworm medication Niclosamide can effectiely suppress the virus even at low concentration levels. But Ebola medicine Remdesivir, which U.S. health authorities have been focusing on, was found to be most effective in fighting COVID-19. The Korean researchers also confirmed the effectiveness of malaria medication Chloroquine. However, these drugs must be tested for safety and effectiveness for humans through clinical testing.



[Soundbite] DR. HOWARD LEE(SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL) : "Clinical testing is very important because we can find out which drugs are safe and effective through that process."



It's hard to predict when these drugs can be prescribed to actual patients since it takes time to conduct animal testing and clinical trials.

