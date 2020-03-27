ATHLETES STOP TRAINING OVER POSTPONED OLYMPICS News Today 입력 2020.03.27 (15:23) 수정 2020.03.27 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Following the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, South Korean athletes are also taking a break from training. The athletes had mixed emotions when leaving the national training center in Jincheon. We take you there right now.



[Pkg]



​Athletes feel bittersweet leaving the training center. They take a group photo for the last time to mark the end of their preparation for the 2020 Summer Olympics.



[Soundbite] KIM TAEK-SOO(COACH OF MEN'S TABLE TENNIS TEAM) : "It may be a better opportunity. Everyone has worked hard until now."



Despite movement restrictions imposed on them to keep them safe from the virus, the athletes were able to get by because they had one another.



[Soundbite] OH JIN-HYEK(NATIONAL ARCHERY TEAM) : "We encouraged one another because it's hard for everyone. I can tell from the looks on their faces."



Although the athletes are upset that the Olympics have been delayed, to some it'salso a relief.



[Soundbite] SHIN YU-BIN(NATIONAL TABLE TENNIS TEAM) : "It was frustrating, but I'm relieved now. I have more time to prepare. I want to do better next year. I crave grilled pork belly right now."



Cho Dae-seong, the youngest member of the men's table tennis team, can't wait to go home to enjoy homemade meals prepared by his mother.



[Soundbite] (MOTHER OF CHO DAE-SEONG) : "It's good to have him back. I've been worried. But the postponement of the games is also disheartening, because he's been working hard. I'll cook his favorite food for him, like braised pork ribs with kimchi."



[Soundbite] CHO DAE-SEONG(NATIONAL TABLE TENNIS TEAM) : "She doesn't cook for me often, because I always eat out."



Rugby players who were to compete in the Olympic Games for the first time also bid farewell for now.



[Soundbite] JANG SONG-MIN(NATIONAL RUGBY TEAM) : "It's sad, but I'm trying to think positively. We have one more year to prepare. "



The athletes are leaving the Olympic village with mixed emotions to take some time off to recharge. Athletes with disabilities who had been preparing for the Paralympics at a training center in Icheon will also go into recess from April 1.

ATHLETES STOP TRAINING OVER POSTPONED OLYMPICS

입력 2020.03.27 (15:23) 수정 2020.03.27 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Following the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, South Korean athletes are also taking a break from training. The athletes had mixed emotions when leaving the national training center in Jincheon. We take you there right now.



[Pkg]



​Athletes feel bittersweet leaving the training center. They take a group photo for the last time to mark the end of their preparation for the 2020 Summer Olympics.



[Soundbite] KIM TAEK-SOO(COACH OF MEN'S TABLE TENNIS TEAM) : "It may be a better opportunity. Everyone has worked hard until now."



Despite movement restrictions imposed on them to keep them safe from the virus, the athletes were able to get by because they had one another.



[Soundbite] OH JIN-HYEK(NATIONAL ARCHERY TEAM) : "We encouraged one another because it's hard for everyone. I can tell from the looks on their faces."



Although the athletes are upset that the Olympics have been delayed, to some it'salso a relief.



[Soundbite] SHIN YU-BIN(NATIONAL TABLE TENNIS TEAM) : "It was frustrating, but I'm relieved now. I have more time to prepare. I want to do better next year. I crave grilled pork belly right now."



Cho Dae-seong, the youngest member of the men's table tennis team, can't wait to go home to enjoy homemade meals prepared by his mother.



[Soundbite] (MOTHER OF CHO DAE-SEONG) : "It's good to have him back. I've been worried. But the postponement of the games is also disheartening, because he's been working hard. I'll cook his favorite food for him, like braised pork ribs with kimchi."



[Soundbite] CHO DAE-SEONG(NATIONAL TABLE TENNIS TEAM) : "She doesn't cook for me often, because I always eat out."



Rugby players who were to compete in the Olympic Games for the first time also bid farewell for now.



[Soundbite] JANG SONG-MIN(NATIONAL RUGBY TEAM) : "It's sad, but I'm trying to think positively. We have one more year to prepare. "



The athletes are leaving the Olympic village with mixed emotions to take some time off to recharge. Athletes with disabilities who had been preparing for the Paralympics at a training center in Icheon will also go into recess from April 1.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보